Hannah Last, Contributor Fashion Features Writer

Katy Perry's a fashion chameleon at the 2017 VMAs

08/28/2017 11:50 am ET
Getty Images for MTV
Host of the MTV VMA’s Katy Perry makes a phone call.

This year, Katy Perry hosted the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles and had a few outfit changes along the way. The awards show, which crowned Kendrick Lamar the overall big winner, saw performances by the likes of Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj - and Katy of course, but the real focus was on the host. Perry opened the show in a stunning Stephane Rolland white gown and then followed in a variety of fun outfits - channeling her inner Daenerys Targaryen from Game of Thrones and a very cool astronaut suit.

See all of Perry’s crazy costumes below from the 2017 MTV VMAs.

Wire Image
Katy wows in a creation by Stephane Rolland.
chriss pizzello/invasion/ap
Getty Images
Rocket Woman!
Getty for MTV
Katy downs a wig and another dress at the VMAs.
Getty Images
Another dress and a baby...
Getty Images
Getty for MTV
Katy channels her inner Daerneys from Game of Thrones.

This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
Katy Perry's a fashion chameleon at the 2017 VMAs

CONVERSATIONS