Katy Perry's a fashion chameleon at the 2017 VMAs

This year, Katy Perry hosted the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles and had a few outfit changes along the way. The awards show, which crowned Kendrick Lamar the overall big winner, saw performances by the likes of Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj - and Katy of course, but the real focus was on the host. Perry opened the show in a stunning Stephane Rolland white gown and then followed in a variety of fun outfits - channeling her inner Daenerys Targaryen from Game of Thrones and a very cool astronaut suit.