Ex-CNN Pundit Kayleigh McEnany Is RNC's New National Spokeswoman

Former CNN commentator Kayleigh McEnany, who announced her resignation from the network on Saturday, is joining the Republican National Committee as its national spokeswoman.

The organization confirmed the news in a tweet Monday afternoon.

We are delighted to announce our new spokesperson- @kayleighmcenany. Welcome to the team! pic.twitter.com/M1KJg7c4bY — GOP (@GOP) August 7, 2017

The announcement comes one day after McEnany anchored a pro-Donald Trump “real news” video on Sunday.

The video, which mimics the style of broadcast media and appeared on Trump’s social media channels, follows a similar video anchored by Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump last week. Both videos appear to be part of an administration effort to spread positive news about the Trump presidency.

Join @kayleighmcenany​ as she provides you the news of the week from Trump Tower in New York! #MAGA #TeamTrump pic.twitter.com/CTi7l6j5Ub — Official Team Trump (@TeamTrump) August 6, 2017

“President Trump has clearly steered the economy back in the right direction,” McEnany said from Trump Tower in New York, crediting Trump with creating more than 1 million jobs and getting the unemployment rate to a 16-year low.

“Americans deserve a raise, and President Trump is finally putting the American worker first,” she continued, favorably describing Trump’s hardline immigration policies and blaming immigrants for wage depression.

McEnany signed off with the catchphrase “And that is the real news” ― a jab at the traditional news media, which Trump has decried as “fake.”

McEnany had been an outspoken Trump supporter on CNN throughout the 2016 election. CNN Money reports that she asked to be let out of her CNN contract to start her new role. Previously, she worked as a producer on the Mike Huckabee Show.

Last week, Lara Trump also argued that these campaign-style videos are a better alternative to traditional news:

“I bet you haven’t heard about all the accomplishments the president had this week because there’s so much fake news out there,” she said.