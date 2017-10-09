Keenya Kelly "Tough Times Never Last, Tough People Do."

Keenya Kelly is a Strategic Brand Advisor of ‘If You Brand It.’ She has been working in the field of Branding and Marketing most of her life coupled with the passion to helping Business Owners build Million Dollar Brands. She has spent the last 15 years working in branding and sales and she decided to start her own company ‘If You Brand It’ in 2016. Because of the extremely high demand from entrepreneurs she launched in September 2016 and Keenya Speaks on Periscope, and Facebook Live. We are Spotlighting Keenya Kelly’s business ‘If You Brand It.’ If You Brand It, is a branding and consulting firm based out of Houston, Texas and over the last 10 months Keenya has worked with dozens of clients and has been able to generate multiple six figures from her online audience with creating a brand for a business without one and helping them turn it into an online attractive profitable brand.