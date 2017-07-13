Keep Yourself on Track as a Writer with These 7 Easy Strategies

What are some things you do to get into a strong writing flow? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

“Flow” is a crucial part of the writing process for me—the moment when I’m in love with my story, excited to watch it unfold, and too full of passion to let my inner editor or self-doubt creep in.

To reach a flow state, though, you need to strike that perfect balance between feeling competent for the task in front of you, and feeling challenged by it. Every writer is different, but for me, this means that when I sit down to write, I’ve already done a considerable amount of prep work (the competent side) while leaving just enough mystery to feel challenged.

Here are a couple of my tricks:

Outlining. Writers are very divided on whether and how to outline, but for me, having at least some blueprint for where my story is headed is vital. I can only solve so much stuff in my head at once, so if the work of figuring out the plot is already done for me when I sit down to draft, then the only thing I can figure out is how I want to say it more so than what I want to say. (That challenge vs. competent balance again.) I’ve used as detailed of an outline as a beat-by-beat, bullet-pointed document for the entire novel and as little as a rough concept for each chapter or scene. At the very least, I like to work ahead and jot down a possible chain of beats for the scene I’ll be working on, because a little bit of mystery keeps that challenge alive. Character sheets. I’ve been making a concerted effort lately to shape my characters a lot more before I start writing them, to really think about what archetypes they embody or subvert, how they react to certain situations, and how they feel about other characters. The challenge, though, comes from letting these fully-fleshed characters speak to me and see just how they want to handle the problems I’ve stuck them in. Worldbuilding. It’s so easy to break out of flow if I’m having to constantly stop and figure out how something works in my world on the fly—and it too often leads me down a Googling rabbit hole as I try to piece things together. A bit of mystery is still good for the challenge, but I don’t want to have to interrupt myself for anything that can’t be answered by a single quick Google query (e.g., “top dance hits of 1985”). Refilling the well. It’s always painfully obvious to me when I haven’t been replenishing my creative well with good media—TV/movies and comics count, but books are best. If I’ve got a well-fed soul, then I remember what great stories look and sound like (competency) and I’m also really eager to make a great story of my own (challenge).

Preserving that competency/challenge balance is all well and good, but there are a few other tricks I need, especially as someone with ADHD, to really set myself up for success.

Timers. I like to write in sprints—30 minutes are usually best, though if I’m really in writing shape, I can easily go for an hour or more. Knowing that timer is ticking down can help me stay honest. Apps. But in case I need help staying honest, I’ll use apps like SelfControl for OS X (which will block any websites you specify for an amount of time you specify, and can’t be undone until the timer’s up) or Forest (an iOS and in-browser app) that works similarly, but rather than completely blocking your specified sites, it’ll just kill a cute little cartoon tree, and who wants to do that? Each day you can grow a “forest” of the various trees by successfully staying on task. Tracking. I’m fanatical about tracking my time and progress on various writing projects, not only just for archival purposes, but also so I can really see when I’m starting to get bogged down on a certain project, or when something seems to be really working for another one. If I find I’m getting fewer words out on a certain project than I’m usually capable of, then it’s time to take a good look at my outlines or something else to try to diagnose the issue.