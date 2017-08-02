Keeping Centered On A Book Tour

I’ve toured extensively in the US, Canada, and Europe over the years for many of my books, sometimes doing two or even three events in the same day.

Once I actually did two events on opposite coasts in under 24 hours. After a San Diego reading one evening and a quick dinner, I was on a red-eye flight to New Haven where I did an early afternoon reading. The worst part was the nightmarish stop in Chicago at some horrendous hour like 3AM when nothing was open and I couldn’t get any coffee.

I’m an extrovert and on top of that, I did some acting in college, so the performance side of being an author is enjoyable. Ditto meeting new people and hearing their stories, finding out about their loves, their dreams, their obsessions, hearing their jokes, sharing favorite foods—all of it.

But no matter how short and how successful it is, a book tour is completely unreal. You’re always moving or onstage, never rooted anywhere for long, always processing what went right and what went wrong, and you’re living a double life. You’re aware of yourself as an author, as someone touring, as someone doing a reading, answering questions, talking about your work.. That double consciousness is hard to turn off. So how to unwind?

Books have always saved me, and one book in particular.

Amor Towles recently wrote a charming piece in the Washington Post about how book tour reading made him think of books he read long ago in the summer and anticipated reading when the tour was over. That struck an immediate chord because when I tour, I almost always rely on a book that takes me back to the feelings I had in Far Rockaway when I was 13, sitting on a porch bench surrounded by honeysuckle, reading The Guns of August, thrilled, transfixed, oblivious. That’s what I want on tour: complete immersion and escape.

I’ve tried lots of books, but a clear favorite has emerged after hundreds of events (some of them not in English): Robert Harris’s The Ghost (later re-titled The Ghost Writer). It’s on my iPad and I’ve read it many times because it never bores me. The story involves a talented ghost writer who ends up working on a politician’s memoir and gets involved in the man’s life in dangerous ways. It’s a beautifully written, whip-smart thriller, a brilliant satire of publishing,for and I’ll always associate it with a tour in Germany where I read part of the book while staying in a 5-star Berlin hotel that was featured in one of the Jason Bourne movies.

I’ve also seen the movie a handful of times and I listen to the score now and then at the gym—both of them are on my iPad as well. You’d think I’d want to get away from anything related to publishing while on tour, but the book is so well crafted, so inspiring, I do feel transported. It feeds me, energizes me, and ultimately unwinds me as much as a good meal and half a bottle of wine.

I’ve enjoyed other books of Harris’s, but this one’s become a kind of talisman for me—a kind of armor, too. Touring is a thrill, but it’s also taxing. Things can go wrong, you can miss planes, an event can be badly advertised, you can get sick after days on and off planes and breathing hotel air, but there’s nothing more reliable than that favorite book.