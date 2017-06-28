Keeping Our Candles Lit in the Darkness

"When your soul is looking for you, light a candle on its path" Rumi

Dear family and friends, I hope this receives you in the spirit in which it was sent - peace and love. This is not a sermon but simply my reflection on what we've been experiencing in this country over the past year or so, and how we are reacting to those events. I'm concerned that we not lose hope and faith, and that we take care of ourselves keeping our candles lit while we struggle with the darkness.

It would be an understatement to say that we live in interesting and difficult times with challenges at home domestically and abroad. While the world continues to wobble a bit on its axis and our nation's political, social and moral compass seems to have difficulty finding its true North, we face the normal challenges of everyday living - raising kids, working jobs (sometimes more than one) and taking care of the business of the day. At the same time, trying to hold on to the hope of a brighter future; one where all of us can experience what Dr King talked about as blessed and beloved community.

You know the kind of blessed and beloved community I'm talking about?

- Where young brotha's and sista's are not choked to death for selling cigarettes or shot for wearing hoodies, or playing with toy guns in parks, or sitting in cars with their loved ones... or, simply put, for just being while black. And instead are treated with the same level of respect, dignity and sense of humanity as should be afforded to anyone and everyone.

- Where our LGBTQ brothers and sisters aren't harassed, mistreated and disrespected by laws and policies, and downright ignorance being hurled at them.

- Where the 12 tribes of Israel can live in peace without others trying to break David's Star into pieces, and the descendants of Abraham can live with one another as neighbors and friends

- Where those who arrive at our 'shores' as immigrants and who have been living among us for years aren't treated as strangers to be feared but, rather, future citizens and neighbors who bring extraordinary energy and value to this country; you know the kind of people who can help us truly MAG.

Like you, I've watched how the tone of political and social discourse in our country has dramatically shifted... and it is indeed very disturbing. I've watched the social and political rhetoric being sharpened as WMD and aimed at the most vulnerable in our society. I see the impact that has had in providing cover for the most vile and, yes, even deplorable behavior we see on screens just about everyday.

I keep thinking about how we are dealing with all this? What are we doing to tend to our spiritual and inner selves - to keep our flames lit during these times of great trial (and error) and challenge? And, what does all this mean for our children - not just for the ones we are immediately responsible for but all of our children? How do we keep our own flames lit so we can see a path for ourselves, and a way for our children that leads towards blessed and beloved community?

As a father, husband and human being who is concerned about family, friends, community, etc... like anyone else, I struggle to keep my flame lit and not allow the darkness to seep into my own soul; or to cause me to react to what's going on in the world with cynicism. It would be easy to do just that but I refuse and resist that temptation. I am not perfect and at times feel waves of anger (can only take small doses of CNN, MSNBC, etc... ) directed at what I perceive as the politically misguided and those who seek to actually do us and our children harm... and act with impunity.

For who could look at the video of a young 12 year old Tamir Rice being killed by police and NOT feel that?

I believe this is hard stuff we are dealing with on many levels, and am sympathetic to those who, as the words of the old spiritual were sung, 'moan and shout while building a home...'. But I believe we must find a way to keep our flames lit and not allow the darkness to seep into our souls or cause us to become cynical or disempowered. In my short 52 trips around the sun, I've appreciated the words attributed to St Francis of Assisi and focus on the things I can change rather than worry too much about those I can't.

Perhaps one of the most immediate of those things we can do is tend to our own gardens to make sure we're alright from the inside-out; and reach out to one another to let each other know we're in this thing together while building the kind of blessed and beloved community we all want and need. Talk with our neighbors as much as possible, seek out and greet folks new to our communities with love and compassion. Most importantly, continue to promote and affirm values for our kids that respect all walks of life; the kind of values that should inform how they should engage the world with a sense of confidence that, despite the challenges they will face, they're ok.

Let's take care of ourselves and keep our candles lit, so we can continue to share our light with our children and with the world.

We have some work to do in building a better world; yet I remain hopeful that we can indeed continue to resist the darkness with our candles lit, while resting in faith that we'll be alright...

Keep shining