KEEPING THE FAITH

Why are revelations of sexual abuse trending this summer?

Photo credit: Creative Commons, public image

Every summer has its seasonal fads, its momentary obsessions, from dog snapchat filters to Carly Rae Jepson songs. This summer, early contenders include charcoal waffle cones topped with charred ice cream, a trend I’m not inclined to partake of, despite its purported health benefits.

But there’s another movement gaining strength, and it seems to have real staying power: the revelation of sexual harassment in the workplace. A cascade of firings at Fox News and Fox Sports have been echoed in Silicon Valley, where Uber’s Travis Kalanick was ever-so-reluctantly compelled to step down. (At last count, more than 20 employees have been fired as a result of Uber’s internal investigation into the treatment of women, and Board members Ryan Graves and David Bonderman have stepped down.) In Silicon Valley, 60 percent of women say they have fended off unwanted sexual advances, and one third fear for their personal safety. Some female entrepreneurs are even creating apps and software platforms to combat gender bias.

Roger Ailes, the first kingpin deposed because of sexual misconduct charges, must be rolling in his grave.

The news isn’t all good, as Bill Cosby’s recent mistrial confirms. Did he prevail, at least momentarily, because he’s Hollywood royalty? Or because the (alleged) victim maintained contact with him after the (alleged) assault? Equally troubling is the number of men who quickly took to Twitter to celebrate Cosby’s “win” and the way he had beaten the “system.”

The “system,” such as it is, isn’t working for anybody.

What is working is the sisterhood.

I realized this after watching the Netflix documentary The Keepers, about the unsolved murder of a nun in the 1960s. The titular characters are mostly women, abused as girls by priests at an all-girls Catholic high school in Baltimore. Two of the victims eventually launched a lawsuit against the local Archdiocese, although the legal proceedings are the least interesting part of the narrative. What fascinates are the women, especially Gemma Haskins and Abbie Schaub, who could be book club members who meet to discuss the latest “domestic suspense” novel by Gillian Flynn or Paula Hawkins.

Instead, they confer to solve a crime.

The nun who was killed, Sister Cathy Cesnik, was radiant and charismatic, the “cool” nun at Archbishop Keough High School. She turned up dead, after learning that the school chaplain, Father Joseph Maskell, was raping girls, and letting others rape them too. (Those “others” included lawyers and cops.) On paper, the evidence seems so damning that the clues could be lit by klieg lights. But in the seven-part series they accrue with an awful dread.

Light is in short supply in the film—it’s Baltimore, after all—and the landscape seems to be dying. What’s alive is the desire to know, and it feeds these women, reviving them. Their goal isn’t to settle scores, but to re-orient their lives according to some long-suspected truths. It’s a kind of emotional photosynthesis. One of the little-known aspects of sexual abuse is the way it distorts things, “perverting” in the truest sense of the word: “to warp or corrupt what was originally intended.”

What was “originally intended?”

A life free from fear.

The women in the film have given their lives to these terrible secrets. They ask themselves, over and over: why didn’t I tell anyone?

Those are the moments I found myself weeping as I watched.

That’s a question I’ve been asking for forty years.

Why is it so hard to talk about having been sexually abused? What keeps people silent, and for so long? The central figure in The Keepers, long known as Jane Doe, is tortured by the question. Was she afraid no one would believe her? Given the horrific abuses she suffered, it’s easy to see why. But more, there’s a kind of fog into which one descends. The only way to survive is to go numb. Re-awakening oneself from that self-protective stupor is an almost lifelong project. Being willing to feel, again, is almost harder than being willing to trust.

Doing so requires the sense of community, sorority, we can see emerging in the course of The Keepers. Some of the women, strangers to each other, hug awkwardly when they meet, as if unsure how much intimacy their sisterhood confers.

The other crucial component is knowing that you will heard. And believed. That’s echoed in statements by the women who are coming forward now, in Silicon Valley and elsewhere. It couldn’t be simpler: “keepers” need “listeners.”

Still, it’s easy to be cynical about the sudden proliferation of diversity consultants and training sessions at the tech behemoths, who have taken up the cause with their typical evangelical zeal. But what matters is that these women will not go away, and they will not stay silent. They have found strength in numbers. They know they will be believed.

There’s a heart-rending moment in The Keepers, when one of the women (who later became a plaintive with Jane Doe) learns that the hellish behavior of the abusers has been uncovered. She realizes she can come forward now, because now someone knows. Of course, “they” have always known, the priests, and the people who allowed them to abuse these girls, hideously, mercilessly, relentlessly, then shuttled them to another archdiocese if their conduct grew too rank. There is always a network of people who know, but who remain silent. Who decide to do nothing. Who look away. (In The Keepers, that network also includes doctors, lawyers and cops.) They chose to keep faith with the accoutrements of Faith—the power and self-satisfaction— or with their own small-mindedness; the cozy, suburban narcissism of parents in denial.

Their cowardice isn’t a fleeting miscalculation; the result of a momentary distraction. It reveals a heart darker than any carbon waffle cone. Many of the men in The Keepers—men of the cloth, men in blue—hold the truth hostage as ruthlessly as they strong-armed their victims. The only thing they don’t try to cover up is the corpse.

Let’s hope the courage to come forward—and the willingness to believe those who do—isn’t a trend that passes.

Let’s hope these revelations turn up the heat on institutions that allow abuse to go unchecked.

In this brutally hot summer, there would be no more fitting requiem for the “cool” nun, left to languish in a frozen landscape.