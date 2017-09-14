Keeping Track: Document Analytics For Freelancers

Your palms are sweaty, but you hit send anyway, anxious to see that signed contract ricochet back to you, giving you the go-ahead (the funds) for this exciting new project. A day passes, and you don’t think anything of it, but when the fifth day arrives with no response, you start to become nervous for a completely different reason. Did you make a detrimental mistake while drafting the document, maybe adding a couple of unnecessary zeroes by mistake? Did you turn them off from working with you? Did they even receive the email, or maybe it is just floating around in cyberspace with no way to phone home?

You may not be overreacting. Many freelancers are intimately aware of the waiting game that can make or break their quota for the month. You worked really hard to form this business relationship, and at its most critical point, all you hear are crickets. The most frustrating part about sending off an important document needing to signed, is not knowing, in real-time, whether or not it was received, much less whether it has been read. Fortunately, the tech scene continues to look out for us all, regardless of our niche and purpose of sending documents.

With document-centric startups, like PandaDoc, freelancers can leverage the opportunity to essentially track their important contracts and proposals. Being able to check whether it has been delivered, and even more important, if the document was opened and read, can save us all from the headaches of multiple follow-up emails. Here is a breakdown of three of the most convenient solutions available for freelancers in need of document analytics:

PandaDoc provides just the kind of straightforward document analytics you may need, even if you’re not particularly tech-savvy. From the minute your document is received, you are able to track how many times your document was viewed, which pages turn out to be of particular interest to the viewer, as well as a timestamp of when these pages were viewed. The latter may come in handy when figuring the best time to send a follow-up email that is sure to receive a response. Not only are you able to use these document analytics for insights into best follow-up procedures, but being able to track where the client spends the most time within the document (Budget, Timeline, etc.), you have a better idea of how to improve your collateral.

DocSend seems to knock it out of the park with its real-time analytics in its mobile-friendly interface. Customers have the opportunity to keep on top of when and how their document is being viewed with “visit notifications”. Even better, you can make necessary document permission updates, and fix any errors, even while it was already received by the recipient.

Docalytics, recently acquired by marketing strategy powerhouse, Contently, can not only track how much time was spent perusing your document, but can also provide actionable insights into the nature of the recipients’ interaction with the document (on which page was the document shared to social media, for example).