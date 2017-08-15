This Widower Dealt With His Loneliness By Building A Pool For Neighborhood Kids

Retired district court judge Keith Davison’s house has felt empty since his wife of 66 years died in April 2016.

The 94-year-old Morris, Minnesota, resident came up with a solution that helps him deal with the loneliness he’s felt since he lost his wife, and it benefits his neighbors.

He told NBC affiliate KARE-11 this week that he built a 32-foot pool with a diving board and invited everyone over.

Now his backyard is filled with the joy of kids splashing around.

“I knew they’d come,” Davison said. “I’m not sitting by myself looking at the walls.”

94-yr-old Keith Davison - lonely after losing his wife - just put in a pool 4 the neighborhood kids: https://t.co/0aInKhvXsW #land10kstories pic.twitter.com/FgTzgpt54G — Boyd Huppert (@BoydHuppert) August 14, 2017

“You get used to having a person there to enjoy, and now this doggone place is just so quiet,” he told People magazine about the loss of his wife, Eve Davison. “The pool has been a diversion from that.”