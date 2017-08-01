Keith Olbermann: Scaramucci Underscores 1 Thing About Trump's Administration

Anthony Scaramucci may only have lasted 10 days as the White House’s communications director.

But former MSNBC and ESPN journalist Keith Olbermann believes his short-lived tenure has highlighted a very important aspect of President Donald Trump’s administration ― how it is “constructed entirely out of chaos.”

In his latest clip for GQ’s “The Resistance” series, Olbermann also predicted how Scaramucci will be remembered.

“For all the evil and machinations and scandal inside the Trump administration, history may decide that this man, this guy playing the Joe Pesci role in a bad road company edition of ‘GoodFellas,’” Olbermann said. “He will be emblematic of the flotsam and jetsam that rose up from the bilge water of this country to serve this wretched president.”