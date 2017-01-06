POLITICS

Keith Olbermann Has A Message To Share With Your Trump-Supporting Friends

"Let's go in on the assumption you're smarter than I am."

Keith Olbermann is trying a new approach. 

In the latest clip for his “The Resistance” series on GQ, Olbermann isn’t trying to change anyone’s mind about the election, policy, beliefs or politics.

There’s just one thing he wants Trump supporters to know about the man they elected ― something he thinks they’re already “smart enough to recognize,” even if they’re not quite ready to say it out loud. 

