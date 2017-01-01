Watch @KeithUrban’s New Year’s Eve tribute to the many great musicians we lost in 2016 https://t.co/rEfVsRYaY2 https://t.co/gaSwYME8bZ — CNN (@CNN) January 1, 2017

The world of music lost some of its greatest voices in 2016.

In the final moments of the year, country music star Keith Urban paid tribute to some of those legendary entertainers with a medley of songs from Leonard Cohen, Glenn Frey, David Bowie, Merle Haggard and Prince.

He was joined onstage by his wife, actress Nicole Kidman, during the event, which was broadcast on CNN.

Check out his emotional tribute above.