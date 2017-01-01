ENTERTAINMENT

The world of music lost some of its greatest voices in 2016. 

In the final moments of the year, country music star Keith Urban paid tribute to some of those legendary entertainers with a medley of songs from Leonard Cohen, Glenn Frey, David Bowie, Merle Haggard and Prince

He was joined onstage by his wife, actress Nicole Kidman, during the event, which was broadcast on CNN.

Check out his emotional tribute above. 

