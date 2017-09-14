Kelly Clarkson Passed Up Major Money To Avoid Co-Writing Credit With Dr. Luke

Kelly Clarkson has spoken out about Lukasz “Dr. Luke” Gottwald once again.

In a recent interview with Z100′s Mo’ Bounce, the singer, who’s openly admitted she’s not the mega-producer’s biggest fan, opened up about the time she refused a writing credit ― presumably on 2009′s “My Life Would Suck Without You,” which Gottwald worked on ― because she didn’t want her name to appear next to his.

Clarkson explained that her label, RCA, essentially forced her to work with Gottwald, even though she didn’t want to.

“Basically, they were gonna sit on my record unless I did what they wanted,” she said. “I was so frustrated because I literally said, ‘Anyone in the world but this one person. I will work with anyone you want to put in my path.’”

“It was just this one thing,” she added, “and I asked not to work with Dr. Luke just because I had not had a good experience with him.” (Prior to “My Life Would Suck Without You,” Clarkson worked with Gottwald in 2004, on the songs, “Since U Been Gone” and “Behind These Hazel Eyes.”)

During her Z100 interview, the “American Idol” winner explained that she could have received a writing credit for the song, as she had made some changes to it, but she wasn’t interested.

“I was like, ‘I don’t want my name near his. I want to pretend this didn’t happen in my life and I want to forget it,’” she said, before admitting her decision cost her “hundreds of thousands of dollars ... or millions” in royalties.

“I was making a point to the people working with me, going, ‘This is how much I didn’t want to do this.’ I don’t care about the money. I don’t care about, ‘Oh, you’re going to be the most famous person if you do this,’” she continued. “That’s not what holds weight in my life.”

While she maintained that Gottwald is no doubt a talented person, she’s “not a fan.”

Clarkson first hinted at her unpleasant working relationship with Gottwald in 2016, when she posted a cryptic tweet seemingly in response to the producer’s legal battle with singer Kesha.

Trying 2 not say anything since I can't say anything nice about a person... so this is me not talking about Dr. Luke https://t.co/lLhtUHbmgG — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) February 19, 2016

The singer’s comments on Z100 echo statements she gave to Australia’s KIIS 1065 about a month after she sent her tweet.