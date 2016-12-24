ENTERTAINMENT

Kelly Clarkson, Fergie And More Release Their Celebrity Christmas Cards

12/24/2016 10:24 am ET | Updated 20 minutes ago
Carly Ledbetter Entertainment Writer, The Huffington Post

The holidays are here and so are celebrity Christmas cards.

Kelly Clarkson (who wowed fans last year with a truly epic “Game of Thrones”-themed card) showed off her gorgeous family in her card.

“Merry Christmas from the Blackstocks 🎅🎅🎅  #Santa #Iknowhim,” the singer wrote. 

Fergie and Josh Duhamel got in the holiday spirit with their son, Axl, in a hilarious caricature of the three of them.

Liam Payne and his girlfriend, Cheryl Cole, also decided to go the animated route: 

Emily Ratajkowski turned things up a notch with her rather adventures Christmas card collages: 

Director Guy Ritchie and his family made things merry and bright with their cute card:

Tori Spelling’s brood posed on a big couch for their family picture:

But there’s still no card like a Kardashian Christmas card

