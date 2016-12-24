The holidays are here and so are celebrity Christmas cards.
Kelly Clarkson (who wowed fans last year with a truly epic “Game of Thrones”-themed card) showed off her gorgeous family in her card.
“Merry Christmas from the Blackstocks 🎅🎅🎅 #Santa #Iknowhim,” the singer wrote.
Fergie and Josh Duhamel got in the holiday spirit with their son, Axl, in a hilarious caricature of the three of them.
Liam Payne and his girlfriend, Cheryl Cole, also decided to go the animated route:
Emily Ratajkowski turned things up a notch with her rather adventures Christmas card collages:
Director Guy Ritchie and his family made things merry and bright with their cute card:
Tori Spelling’s brood posed on a big couch for their family picture:
But there’s still no card like a Kardashian Christmas card.
