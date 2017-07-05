ENTERTAINMENT
Kelly Clarkson Lowers The Boom On Jerk Who Calls Her 'Fat'

Someone got roasted on the Fourth of July.

By Ron Dicker

Kelly Clarkson just declared her independence from a body-shamer on Twitter.

On Tuesday, the three-time Grammy winner had posted a powerful Fourth of July thanks to service members for preserving our freedom when a user answered back, “You’re fat.” 

The singer responded with a star-spangled spank-down.

Fans loved it.

Clarkson, who has been criticized before for her weight, told Ellen DeGeneres in 2015: “I’m such a creative person that I yoyo. So sometimes I’m more fit and I get into kickboxing hardcore. And then sometimes I don’t and I’m like ... I’d rather have wine.”

Cheers to you, Kelly!

