Kelly Clarkson Lowers The Boom On Jerk Who Calls Her 'Fat'

On Tuesday, the three-time Grammy winner had posted a powerful Fourth of July thanks to service members for preserving our freedom when a user answered back, “You’re fat.”

Clarkson, who has been criticized before for her weight, told Ellen DeGeneres in 2015: “I’m such a creative person that I yoyo. So sometimes I’m more fit and I get into kickboxing hardcore. And then sometimes I don’t and I’m like ... I’d rather have wine.”