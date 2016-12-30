Clarkson celebrated the end of the year by posting a photo of her husband posing with Remington and their daughter, River Rose.

“I have never been more confident as a woman as I am as a mother,” she recently told Entertainment Tonight. “I feel like I am nailing it.”

Clarkson, who is also stepmother to Blackstock’s two children from a previous relationship, Seth and Savannah, admitted that although it’s not easy managing her family’s busy schedules, she enjoys doing it.

“When you are put in charge of someone not only as a business ― I employ a lot of people ― but also there are four lives I am a part of molding, and that is a big responsibility. And with that responsibility, I feel like it kind of brings this different level of, like, ‘I’ve got this,’” she said. “I might cry my way through this morning, but I am going to make it and it is going to be good in the end.”