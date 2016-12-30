Kelly Clarkson’s 2016 has been pretty special.
The singer’s emotional single “Piece by Piece” was certified Gold, she released her rendition of the “Hamilton” song “It’s Quiet Uptown” from the production’s mixtape, and she announced a new soul-influenced album for 2017. More importantly, she welcomed her second child, a son named Remington, with her husband, Brandon Blackstock.
Clarkson celebrated the end of the year by posting a photo of her husband posing with Remington and their daughter, River Rose.
“They’re all mine.... 😊 ,” she captioned the picture.
“I have never been more confident as a woman as I am as a mother,” she recently told Entertainment Tonight. “I feel like I am nailing it.”
Clarkson, who is also stepmother to Blackstock’s two children from a previous relationship, Seth and Savannah, admitted that although it’s not easy managing her family’s busy schedules, she enjoys doing it.
“When you are put in charge of someone not only as a business ― I employ a lot of people ― but also there are four lives I am a part of molding, and that is a big responsibility. And with that responsibility, I feel like it kind of brings this different level of, like, ‘I’ve got this,’” she said. “I might cry my way through this morning, but I am going to make it and it is going to be good in the end.”
