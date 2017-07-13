POLITICS
07/13/2017 12:10 am ET

Kellyanne Conway Proves She Can Rhyme And Spin At The Same Time

Meme alert.

By Rebecca Shapiro

Kellyanne Conway appeared on Sean Hannity’s Wednesday night show with a visual guide about Donald Trump Jr.’s June 2016 meeting with a Kremlin-linked lawyer who supposedly had damaging information about Hillary Clinton obtained by the Russian government.

Conway said her rhyming visual aids were meant “to help all the people at home.”

She added, “What’s the conclusion? Collusion? No. We don’t have that yet.”

It took only minutes for Conway’s segment to become the internet’s latest meme craze. 

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

There Was No Audio, So We Captioned The Trump And Putin Meeting
Suggest a correction
Rebecca Shapiro Senior Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Donald Trump Russia White House Kellyanne Conway Sean Hannity
Subscribe to the Politics email.
How will Trump’s administration impact you?
Kellyanne Conway Proves She Can Rhyme And Spin At The Same Time

CONVERSATIONS