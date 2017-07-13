Kellyanne Conway Proves She Can Rhyme And Spin At The Same Time

Kellyanne Conway appeared on Sean Hannity’s Wednesday night show with a visual guide about Donald Trump Jr.’s June 2016 meeting with a Kremlin-linked lawyer who supposedly had damaging information about Hillary Clinton obtained by the Russian government.

Conway said her rhyming visual aids were meant “to help all the people at home.”

She added, “What’s the conclusion? Collusion? No. We don’t have that yet.”

It took only minutes for Conway’s segment to become the internet’s latest meme craze.

I am so so sorry everyone pic.twitter.com/jLjENz2c1O — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) July 13, 2017

I think Kellyanne Conway is trying to tell us something. pic.twitter.com/u4ydrOdFcz — Florida Man (@_FloridaMan) July 13, 2017