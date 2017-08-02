Kellyanne Conway Wonders Why GOP Can't Do 'Simple Things' Like Defeat ISIS And Replace Obamacare

Kellyanne Conway doesn’t understand why Republican lawmakers are taking so long to complete “simple” tasks like overhauling the United States’ health care system or quashing an international terrorist organization.

Conway, counselor to President Donald Trump, said Wednesday that her boss was ready with “pen in hand” to sign legislation addressing these issues, but that the quick fixes “promised” by the GOP hadn’t yet been delivered.

“They’re the ones who promised their constituents they would do some simple things like repeal and replace Obamacare, get real tax reform and tax relief for their constituents, put ISIS in retreat if not full-on defeat, and keep us safe and prosperous,” Conway said Wednesday during an appearance on Fox News.

.@KellyannePolls: "@POTUS did not dictate the statement - he weighed in as a father would do if his son is being attacked." pic.twitter.com/fDuQ3nlQqd — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 2, 2017

Republican members of Congress have certainly pledged to repeal the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, and tackle tax reform, but it seems unlikely many of them viewed those goals as easy undertakings.

After several failed attempts to pass legislation that would repeal the Obama-era health care legislation, Republicans have shifted their focus to overhauling the country’s tangled tax code.

Despite Conway’s suggestion that reforming U.S. tax law should be a breeze, most people familiar with the process disagree. Paul Waldman, a senior writer for The American Prospect, described tax reform as “incredibly complicated” in an op-ed published Monday in The Washington Post.

“There’s a reason this happens only once every few decades and takes years to negotiate: It’s incredibly complicated and inevitably results in lots of powerful interests at odds with one another,” Waldman wrote.

In Conway’s defense, even the president didn’t realize how complex some of these issues were until earlier this year.