Kellyanne Conway Says People Who Doubted Trump Interfered In The Election

Kellyanne Conway, a top adviser to President Donald Trump, attempted to spin a question about Russian interference in the 2016 election by saying people who questioned whether Trump could win had actually meddled with the campaign.

“The president has said previously, and he stands by that, particularly as president-elect, that he would be concerned about anyone interfering in our democracy,” she told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota on Friday. “We saw a lot of people interfering with our democracy by saying he couldn’t win here at home.”

"You're not answering": @AlisynCamerota asks Kellyanne Conway question about addressing Russia interference 7 times https://t.co/t84hz1qtC0 — CNN (@CNN) June 23, 2017

There is an overwhelming consensus among intelligence officials that Russia interfered in the 2016 election, but the White House has refused to say whether Trump believes that’s true. If there was hacking, Trump said Thursday, it was President Barack Obama’s fault for failing to stop it.

Conway also dodged repeated questions from Camerota as to what specifically Trump and the White House were doing to prevent Russia from hacking another election, simply saying voter integrity was an issue of concern to the president.

“The president has met with his national security team many times, he has an initiative or commission on voter integrity, and he himself has used the power of the bully pulpit to express his resistance towards any type of outside interference,” she eventually said.