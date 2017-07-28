Kelsea Ballerini: Country Music's Next Legend

Nowadays, it’s rare to turn on country radio and not hear, a fun loving, Tennessee native, with an “epic and so amazing”, voice blaring through your speakers. With her platinum-certified #1 hits, “Love Me Like You Mean It”, and “Peter Pan”, her gold-certified #1 “Dibs”, and her current chart topping hit “Yeah Boy”, all still being played on country radio, and a new album on the way this fall, Kelsea Ballerini has made a name for herself in the industry.

At just 23 years old, Kelsea Ballerini, has done more than most people dream of. At the age of 15, the Knoxville, Tennessee native, moved to Nashville with her mom to pursue music. It was the influence of Keith Urbans “Stupid Boy”, the song Ballerini came across while her parents were going through a divorce that got her into the country music scene. With getting inspiration from some of the biggest names in music, like Shania Twain, The Dixie Chicks, and Taylor Swift, Kelsea continues to write all her own music.

Kelsea and her Mom at the 59th GRAMMY Awards

In 2013, Ballerini signed with Black River Entertainment. Since then, she’s become a regular on The Opry Stage, has been named one of CMT’s “Next Women of Country”, and has even performed at the 59th GRAMMY Awards. Aside from performing at the 59th GRAMMY Awards, she was also nominated for “Best New Artist”. In 2015, Ballerini took home the Billboard “Rising Star” Award at their yearly Prestigious Women in Music event.

With everything going on in Kelsea’s life, from recording new music, to going on worldwide tours, to planning a wedding (Kelsea got engaged to singer Morgan Evans on December 25th, 2016), one thing always stays the same, the love she has for her fans. “She genuinely cares for us”, says Ashley (@therealreality on twitter), “She’s not required to do anything for us. Her job is to entertain, but she always goes above and beyond to make sure we know how much she appreciates us.” An example of how much Kelsea truly cares for her fans? “My friend gave her an invitation to my 23rd birthday party without my knowledge, never dreaming she would show up. Kelsea not only came and surprised us all, she brought gifts, including a handwritten card, and stayed with us for about an hour. That’s a memory I’ll never forget for as long as I live.”

www.twitter.com/therealreality Ashley and Kelsea

For the last four years, Vinnie (@giacoppox126 on twitter), has followed Kelsea’s journey every step of the way. “She is extremely humble and goes out of the way for her fans. She genuinely treats you like a friend, weather you met her once or one hundred times. Kelsea has a personal connection with each and every one of her fans and it’s so refreshing to see.”

www.twitter.com/giacoppox126 Vinnie and Kelsea

To some fans, Kelsea is more than just a musician to them, she’s a role model. “Through her, I learned that it is okay to be different.” Jenna, (@jslucky33 on twitter), has been able to connect with Kelsea on a friendship level the last two years. “I struggled with self imagine and with the idea of other people’s opinions mattering more than mine for a long time before Kelsea. From the very beginning she taught me that it is those differences and imperfections that make us unique. She taught me self love, and that my opinion of myself matters more than anyone else’s ever will”.

www.twitter.com/jslucky33 Jenna and Kelsea

Kelsea is set to release her highly anticipated sophomore album, “Unapologetically” on Friday, November 3rd, 2017. The lead single, “Legends”, was released on June 7th, 2017, and the reaction from fans was nothing but great. While out on tour this summer with Lady Antebellum, Kelsea has played some new tracks, including, “I Hate Love Songs”, “Roses”, “Legends” and the title track, “Unapologetically”. “So much has changed in her life, so I’m really looking forward to hearing all about Kelsea’s new stories about this next phase of her life!”, says Vinnie. Ashley adds, “I’m most looking forward to seeing the growth. I think this maturity, as well as the anticipation for this album is sure to explode her career. I can’t wait to sit back and watch her shine.”

Kelsea’s New Single “Legends”, Kelsea Ballerini with Fiance Morgan Evans, Kelsea Onstage

Kelsea Ballerini has earned her name in the country music industry. Girls relate to her, the guys crush on her, and everyone sings along with her. Starting in November, her life will continue to get even crazier, “This ride has been such an incredible journey, not only for Kelsea but for her fans alike. I am so excited to see what this new chapter holds. I know that the journey is just beginning, and going forward I know we all need to hold on tight, because this ride is going to get wild!” We couldn't agree more Jenna!

Written By: Samantha Nagen of Sam and Erica