Bill Maher Sat Down With Ken Bone To Find Out Who He Voted For

Ken Bone played hardball after Bill Maher asked him who he’d voted for in the 2016 election on Friday’s “Real Time.”
The power plant worker who became a viral star for wearing a red sweater during the second televised presidential debate refused to give up an answer, however, but gave a compelling reason for not doing so.
“I promised before the election that I wouldn’t say who I voted for because like it or not we’re obsessed with celebrities in this country and even like an F-list celebrity like me, people put stock in my opinion and it’s not fair to the democratic process if I tell them what to believe,” said Bone.
“You’re an informer, that is your job to inform people, educate them, entertain them,” he told Maher. “I’m a random dude who works at the power plant, people don’t need to be informed by me.”
Maher also quizzed Bone, who he described as a “gettable voter,” on what he really thought of the candidates and what the Democrats should do to sway him in the 2020 presidential election.
