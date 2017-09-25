Ken Burns or Not, Vietnam Has Its Silly Side

Like me you’ve probably been glued to The Vietnam War — the ten-part documentary series directed by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick that’s currently airing on PBS stations across the country.

It’s a gripping history full of painful reminders. The film strips, the still shots, the interviews, even the music that’s woven into the narrative, are potent enough to push other memories out of mind. When the series is done, some will have a slideshow of Burns and Novick images for mental illustration whenever they think of Vietnam.

Peter Mandel

Now, this may sound strange. But if you’ve visited this part of Southeast Asia over the past two decades or so, you’ll have a certain lightness in mind crowding out warfare or shame. Vietnam and its young population is jumping with energy, with persistently cheery salesmanship, and — if we Westerners can “get” it — a quirky brand of humor.

For example, I stumbled on a mother lode of oddball keepsakes during a recent vacation there. Like Japan in the 1960s, the country is up to its ears in dirt-cheap, funky, unique junk. Motorized rats, bamboo hats, snake wine. I bought. I bargained. I couldn’t stop. Here’s some of what I dug up from scouring stores in Hanoi, Hue and Hoi An.

Peter Mandel

Plastic Motorized Rat

What is it? Hard to say. A toy, maybe? According to its box, this motorized rodent has a wide range of abilities. “The feet can take a stroll,” it boasts. Also “the tail can turn, and it will give out light.” True in both cases. Plus, it plays music.

Where can you buy it? Along with a lot of other plastic novelties, you can purchase the rat in kiosks along Hanoi’s Hang Can Street. I paid the equivalent of about $3.50.

Why would you want it? This isn’t your average street rat. It’s a fluorescent orange animal with blue eyes and the receding hairline of an older man. The rat is fat, too — about the size of a meatloaf.

Downside: Traumatizes household pets.

Peter Mandel

Ventilated Bamboo Cap

What is it? Looks like someone turned a ceiling fan into a hat. It’s your basic ball cap, but with a breeze. Air flows through the molded, strung-together strips of bamboo.

Where can you buy it? I found mine at the “55 Cloth Shop” on Tran Phu Street in Hoi An. I ended up getting it for the bargain price of about $1.25 since I had no more cash on me.

Why would you want it? Even in winter, Vietnam is furnace-hot. The bamboo cap is sure to keep you cool while you’re here, plus it doubles as a steamer.

Downside: Cap may contain bugs. Also, it’s made of wood, so unfortunately isn’t adjustable.

Peter Mandel

Cobra Wine

What is it? Bottles of “medicinal” rice wine with dead cobras preserved inside. You got a problem with that? Sometimes you’ll see a pickled gecko or sea horse instead of the standard coiled reptile. One container I found was packed with bees.

Where can you buy it? Available nearly everywhere in Vietnam, snake wine is often made by villagers filling up leftover brandy or Perrier bottles. The jug I bought at the Hanoi airport contained three lizards and cost roughly $21.

Why would you want it? Scary for drinking, great for display. The snakes are preserved in action poses; the wine is as pink as a nice rosé. “That,” someone told me, “is because of all the blood in there.”

Downside: Might leak in your suitcase. Also, the bottle I bought listed “ethanol” as its main ingredient.

Peter Mandel

Chicken Paddle

What is it? Nothing less than a fine art object. Okay, it’s a cheap-looking wooden paddle with tiny chickens mounted on top. The chickens are attached to strings, which are attached to a wooden ball, which, when you whip it around, makes the birds bob up and down and peck at grains of rice.

Where can you buy it? Found this in a couple of stores in Hue and at the government-run souvenir store inside Hanoi’s Temple of Literature; $1.25 seems to be the going rate and nobody was open to bargaining.

Why would you want it? A lot more fun than those annoying paddles where you swipe at a rubber ball attached to an elastic cord. The chickens are colorful (blue, green, yellow and turquoise), and each has an interesting head of bright red hair. It takes only minimal skill to build up a very satisfying rhythm of typewriter-like pecks.