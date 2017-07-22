Twitter Comes For Creationist Who Wants To 'Take Back' Rainbow From Gays

Twitter just went ham on Ken Ham.

The president, CEO and founder of Answers In Genesis, “an apologetics ministry, dedicated to helping Christians defend their faith and proclaim the gospel of Jesus Christ effectively,” set Twitter abuzz this week after posting about his bid to “reclaim” the rainbow from the LGBTQ community:

Christians need to take back the rainbow as we do @ArkEncounter -God owns it-He decreed it's a sign of His covenant with man after the Flood pic.twitter.com/cNR51zTbPX — Ken Ham (@aigkenham) July 18, 2017

Ham stated that “Christians need to take back the rainbow as we do [at Ark Encounter],” a biblically themed amusement park owned and operated by Answers in Genesis and located in Williamstown, Kentucky.

The life-size Noah’s Ark was first lit up with the colors of the rainbow in December 2016. In a blog posted at that time, Ham wrote:

“In recent times the rainbow (albeit with some different colors) has come to represent something far different. To many people it means freedom, love, pride, a new era, and, specifically, the LGBTQ movement. But the rainbow itself wasn’t designed to be a symbol of freedom, love, pride, or the LGBTQ movement. God created this beautiful, colorful phenomenon and designated it as a sign of His covenant with Noah and his descendants forever.”

Angry that “people ignore what God intended the rainbow to represent and proudly wave rainbow-colored flags in defiance of God’s command and design for marriage,” which he insists forces Christians to “shy away from using the rainbow colors,” Ham pledged to “take back” the rainbow. And apparently, seven months later, he’s still crusading.

However, Twitter users were quick to tell Ham exactly what they thought of his boat and his plan to reclaim the rainbow:

That is ABSOLUTE GAYEST BOAT and I 💯💯💯 LOVE IT. #LoveWins 🌈👬👨‍❤️‍💋‍👨👨‍👨‍👦❤️👨‍👨‍👦👨‍❤️‍💋‍👨👬🌈 — John Gidding (@JOHNGIDDING) July 20, 2017

I had no idea your establishment was so gay-friendly. Will @ArkEncounter be featured in the pride parade next year? You can walk two-by-two. — Jonathan Millhouse (@JMillhouse) July 20, 2017

Come and take it. pic.twitter.com/kodXzf2kJF — Seth Malaguerra (@SethMethod) July 20, 2017

Forget it Ham. Judy Garland gave the rainbow to the gays & you can't have it back. — Rob G. (@RobInBaltimore) July 20, 2017

Looks like a fantastic gay night club. The parking lot will be the hottest gay crusin' spot in Kentucky. Congrats. — David Ermold (@DErmold) July 20, 2017

I love this big gay Ark but the Church has already taken back God's rainbow to mean love and acceptance, not bigotry https://t.co/QiyGm8Tvfy pic.twitter.com/ZRBTL4akCJ — Francois A (@simplyfrancois) July 20, 2017

All aboard the gay ark! Adam & Steve lead the conga line! — Paul Duane (@MrPaulDuane) July 19, 2017

So what time does the party start? pic.twitter.com/okqilC3i9k — CrazyWombat (@Crazy__Wombat) July 18, 2017

A little late, but I do appreciate the Pride celebration! 🌈🎉 — Adam Justin 🇲🇽🌹 (@AJustinBreen) July 19, 2017

LOOK AT THAT BIG GAY BEAUTIFUL BOAT, THE BEST PRIDE FLOAT EVER — Blast Hardcheese (@jigsawxyouth) July 20, 2017

Hey is that Noah's Arc? pic.twitter.com/hTuc4sXICa — Jenny V #PunchNazis (@JennyVSimile) July 19, 2017

I thought leprechauns owned rainbows. — Cami MacNamara (@webcami) July 19, 2017

I didn't realize Noah was so progressive! — Rylan Raymond (@TVCasualtee) July 18, 2017

The rainbow Pride flag was created in 1978 after politician and beloved queer activist Harvey Milk challenged artist Gilbert Baker to come up with a symbol for LGBTQ community. The flag, which Gilbert debuted in 1978, featured eight different colored stripes, each with a different meaning, including sexuality, life, healing, sun, nature, art, harmony, and spirit.