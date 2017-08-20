For the Fendi fall 2017 ad campaign, two of fashions biggest names have teamed up to showcase the Italian house’s Autumn/Winter collection. Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid model Fendi’s cut out dresses, wool coats, gorgeous accessories and delicate jewellery this year, photographed by the one and only Karl Lagerfeld. Shot against a white background with brightly coloured Fendi logos blown up to giant proportions, this campaign is slick and stylish with those red boots a must have for the new season.