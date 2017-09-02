Kendall Jenner Breaks Silence On Pepsi Ad: 'It Feels Like My Life Is Over'

Kendall Jenner might never live down the disastrous Pepsi ad that launched a thousand memes, but she is finally speaking out about it.

In a trailer for the upcoming 14th season of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” which returns Sept. 24 on E!, the supermodel breaks her silence over being dragged there and back again by the internet.

“It feels like my life is over!” Jenner says in the promo clip.

Sister Kim Kardashian, who has been one of the few family members to publicly address the commercial, tells her, “You made a mistake!”

The Pepsi ad featuring Jenner was released in April and pulled the following day after it was widely criticized for co-opting imagery from Black Lives Matter protests. For some reason, Pepsi later apologized to Jenner, instead of to those the commercial might have offended.

Last month, Kardashian shed some light on how Jenner handled the public backlash, revealing that she wanted her sister to speak out about the controversy.

“I see her at home crying, but in the media she looks another way because she’s not addressing it. The team and everyone’s telling her not to, and I’m just like, ‘This is wrong. You need to speak up,’” Kardashian told The Hollywood Reporter. “She was like, ‘I don’t ever want to show that footage of me crying.’ She was trying to not make excuses or be dramatic, but that was what she was going through at the time.”