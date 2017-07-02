Kenyans Decide 2017: The Anatomy of Another Rigged Election?

With August 8, 2017 now clearly in sight, Kenyans are once again faced with the rumblings of another election that is, at best, poorly planned and at worst, rigged.

About nine months ago, the country witnessed the proverbial making of sausage when the sitting commissioners of its premier electoral body – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) – were unceremoniously forced out of office albeit after a hefty payday. Amidst charges of partisanship, the old commissioners were replaced by a new team. Approximately eight months into their term, the team of six commissioners chaired by Wanyonyi Chebukati is in everyone’s crosshairs. The IEBC is responsible for overseeing the country’s sixth general election since independence; in a political environment that is less than ten years removed from deadly post-election violence – caused by a disputed election. Tensions are running high and rhetoric, oftentimes bordering on incitement, continues to articulate the sharp differences between the two leading candidates: incumbent Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader and challenger Raila Odinga.

Exacerbating the tensions and fear of a repeat of yet another disputed election is a series of maneuvers by the IEBC and the ruling Jubilee Coalition that do not inspire confidence that the country has learnt lessons of 2007 or 2013. The machinations all point to a process that, while arguably an improvement over past elections, is still flawed and does not reflect an institution (IEBC) or government (Kenya) that has learnt from the past.

Consider the following:

- Behind-the-scenes machinations positioned individuals sympathetic to the incumbency into strategic positions including leadership of the country’s electoral commission – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC). While to victor goes the spoils, the (past) misuse and abuse of supposedly independent institutions of government by the incumbent does not augur well for a fair and an unadulterated process.

- Suspicions over the veracity of the national voter registry (including duplicate names, names without IDs, names of deceased individuals etc.) – partly because the registration exercise was conducted “in silence” and I’d add, secrecy.

- Printing of the election ballots was single-sourced to a business owned by a friend of the (Kenyatta) family; one that has the First Bro as its “local (Kenyan) contact”. When called out, the IEBC, through its lawyer claimed that the decision (to single-source) was “informed by the fact that there were ‘few days’ to election day” – even though the Constitution gives the country AND the IEBC four years to plan for the event.

- Allegations of manipulated voter registry and secret polling stations – against the backdrop of successful inroads by the opposition’s into traditionally non-opposition areas such as Meru, Kajiado and Rift Valley.

- Issuance of confusing directives (including a suspicious phone number) to the public on how to confirm – via SMS – their voter registration status; this while denying any ill-intentions. Unsurprisingly, the phone number was summarily disabled sans any explanation!

- Shifting, inconsistent and contradictory explanations regarding IEBC’s readiness for Election Day.

- With less than two months before Election Day, IEBC is seeking to hire (AND train) almost 360K employees (262,665 polling clerks, 91,032 presiding and deputy presiding officers, 5,054 support electoral trainers, 580 county information and communication technology (ICT) clerks, 337 logistics officers, and 290 deputy returning officers). Under normal circumstances, this would be a herculean task. With sixty days to their deployment, this is a recipe for disaster.

All told, this piece is NOT an exhaustive outline of what, in my opinion, are valid concerns regarding a flawed run-up to Kenya’s General Election. It is also not surprising. Kenya’s past is littered with examples of flawed elections with the most vivid one being the one of 2007 pitting Mwai Kibaki against Raila Odinga so there is an eerie, if somewhat uneasy, sense of deja vu this election cycle.

The piece by Shashank Bengali of McClatchy Newspaper offers that “observers who were allowed into the vote-tallying center of Dec. 29-30, hours before results were announced, said there was so much systemic fraud by Kenya’s government-appointed election commission that it’s impossible to know who really won.” And while the observation provides enough wiggle room for supporters of the incumbent government to claim a draw, ostensibly because “it’s impossible to know who really won”, it is also the observed “systematic fraud” of an electoral system designed to favor AND controlled by the status quo that portends the darkness most Kenyans are worried about.

Added to the rigged voting system is a judiciary where probity of its highest court – Supreme Court – was called into question – by a Senior Counsel no less! In the bribery case pitting Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero against Ferdinand Waititu, Lawyer Ahmednasir charged that “more judges of the highest court in the land may have benefited from the alleged bribe.”

So with less than forty days to go before Kenyans vote, the IEBC and the government of Kenya writ large have done very little to inspire confidence that the process will NOT be as flawed as previous exercises. It is this fear that makes it imperative for President Uhuru Kenyatta, Opposition Leader Raila Odinga, the larger civil society and members of the clergy to bring together ALL Kenyans in a pledge to:

a) Conduct a PEACEFUL but even more importantly,

b) FAIR elections.

b) Accept results of the elections OR use the existing mechanisms to resolve any disputes, my stated and corroborated apprehensions about the independence and objectivity of said mechanisms/institutions notwithstanding.

d) Reject in no uncertain terms, ALL forms of violence including use of law enforcement, para-military AND military assets to provoke/goad and brutalize those expressing how they feel about the outcome of the elections. On this last pledge, President Kenyatta, the Commander-in-Chief of the country’s Armed Forces is singularly responsible.