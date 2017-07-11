Kerri Chandler talks career, providing opportunity for the new generation, playing Pure Carl Cox - Interview

Kerri Chandler has been traveling almost everyday this week, on tour at clubs and festivals such as Into The Valley. The New Jersey born deep house guru recently received the outstanding contribution award from DJ Mag North America, and his excitement and passion for playing out has yet to subside. A highlight of the summer will be his set during Pure Carl Cox at Privilege Ibiza. Ahead of the event Kerri Chandler talked about how he has evolved over the years, what makes a good party, and of course Carl Cox. Check the interview below.

What does the Outstanding Contribution award from DJ Mag North America mean to you? That particular award, I didn’t even know it was coming. Then my agents in the States sent it to me. And I looked it up and I was like wow! That means I’ve added to what we are all doing.

Have you evolved over the years? I try to be the best me that I can be. I try to learn something new every day. I don’t try to be better than anyone else, I try to see what I’m weak at and improve. I still love music so much, it’s really a passion. I get to do something I love. I said to myself if I don’t feel the same way as I did when I was a kid, if I don’t feel that way when I get to venue, then it’s time for me to stop.

Is there a night that has stood out for you? The one that really pushed it over me, it was one of the first times that I dj’d with my dad. He brought me to this club in the early 80‘s, and he had me warm up for him. It really blew my mind that I could control adults, that I could control people with music. That was my favorite party, and it has been one of those seminal moments. I’ve never let it go.

How did you start producing? The thing is I used to have so many records, that I needed segues for. I was playing a lot of breakdowns, and I used to do a lot of tape edits. I started noticing that I needed a certain sound to get from A to B. There was really dark sounding music, there was upbeat and happy, really soulful stuff, and then there was these in between moments. I needed to extend the dancefloor a bit, because some of these records were really short.

And that’s when I started really zeroing in. I found myself making these records that didn’t exist. Heavier basslines, deeper drums, a different set of vocals that weren’t there. There weren’t a lot of adlibs and things like that, so I started making tracks like this, and I noticed how it changed the feeling of the dancefloor. I started putting my life story into the things I was making.

What makes a good party? The people, the absolute vibe. The happier the people are, the more energy that’s in the room. The more open they are, the more I can really experiment. I never stay safe, but there are places I’m really comfortable, and there’s places I stick my toe in. But it’s really about the people, and how they want to get down.

You’re playing at Pure Carl Cox on July 18th at Privilege. How did you meet? I’ve been playing in the UK since about 1990 /1991, and I met Carl Cox very early on. But it wasn’t until I started playing DC-10 in Ibiza about six or seven years ago that we really started staying in touch. He’s always been the nicest person I’ve ever known.

Huge smile, always laughing, always has time for everyone. I always kind of looked up to what he did. Really, he’s family. I’ve never played at Privilege, so I’m coming with an open mind. But knowing it’s a Carl Cox party, it’s going to be off the hook. I’m going to go in and be the best me I can be at this party.

Any Carl Cox tracks that stand out for you? One particular track doesn’t come to mind. He’s so eclectic, he can play anything, and he knows how to do transitions better than anyone I’ve ever met. He plays keyboard. He can do soul and funk, and then go straight techno.

I come from the same mental space. When Carl prepares, he goes into a trance. That has always inspired me. I couldn’t pick one track, it’s like having to pick a song from my catalog and saying it’s my favorite, it’s impossible.

What is the connection for you between spirituality and music? We grew up across from a baptist church, my whole family went to this church. Every Sunday I had to be there, so I got to see just how music and spirituality moved people. Just hearing that organ resonate. How words and emotions cut through. And every weekend my dad would dj. I pray before every set, something like “Please don’t let me influence anyone in a bad way, I hope that everyone has a wonderful time and that they get home safe.” I’m not saying I’m a religious person, but I’m spiritual and there’s an energy. I try to meet everyone when I go to parties. When I feel welcome, everything is beautiful.

What was your entry into the UK & European dance scene? I got lucky very early on. My first jump into the UK scene was when I had this song out called “My My Lover,” and the first club I played was Ministry of Sound. The song was charting, it was on Top of the Pops at number 3. And I’m listening to mainstream radio and I’m thinking, how the hell is this mainstream? Who is behind this? The answer was Merlin Bobb, he signed it over to Champion Records in the UK. For the first time I wanted to start a label, but I didn’t know how to do it, and he helped me.

I went to Italy in ’93, and I just moved there, and I kind of just made that home. I was playing back in the U.S. I played New York, it’s my favorite place to play. But it was nothing like being in the UK for me.

How do you decide where to play and what to pass on? I try not to bounce around too many places. And most of the places I play know who I am, and why I’m going there. Dates are also spread out, so I don’t oversaturate any area for too long. Even festivals, I make sure they’re spaced out so I don’t become some stagnant dj playing over and over again in the same place.

What do you look for in artists that work with your labels? I have three. Madhouse has always been more of a soulful label, real songs and song structure. Mad Tech I started as a place where the generation coming in has an opportunity. To do what Merl did for me. Other people that I really think have a strong career ahead of them. Artists like Voyeur, Lupe Fuentes, Stéphane Ghenacia. That’s what I’m listening for.

And Kaoz Theory, that’s kind of my roots, making transitional tracks. They all sound like things I like to groove to.

Any advice for aspiring artists and producers? Keep consistent, work on whatever your weaknesses are, and exploit your strong points. Do it for the love, don’t do it for the fame or money. People can hear it in the music immediately. They can tell when you’re faking it.

What inspires you? Life. As a matter of fact, I don’t go into the studio unless I have something to talk about, that’s always been my mainstay. I can’t do it. If I haven’t made a record in a while, it’s because I really don’t have anything to say.

What would you do if you didn’t do music? Definitely engineering. I’m a sound technician and a nerd. I love to build equipment and gear. That’s what I went to school for, my major was engineering and my minor was architecture. If my hobby became my job and my job became my hobby, I’d be happy. I love them equally. And that makes it fun, because I take everything I learned being out watching the crowd, and bring it into the studio. What’s missing? What’s necessary when I’m on the road that doesn’t exist? Let me try to build it.

Is there anything you want to say? Something I always say. With love, respect, and admiration. That’s what I feel you need to go after everything.

