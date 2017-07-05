Kerri Lane's Painted Ladies

The word ART has many associations in my mind, as it exists in many forms: painting, sculpture, performance, film, photography. But what if you were to layer more than one of those mediums in order to create a unique masterpiece, crazy right? Artist Kerri Lane does just that with her “Painted Lady Art”, a provocative series of paintings she classifies as “Mixed Media” that features female bodies of all shapes and sizes.

“Art is about emotion and experience”

Every “Painted Lady” painting features a live model who’s body is painted before being posed and photographed or pressed in various positions. This unique approach creates fine art that is personal, sexy, and modern by using the Live Canvas technique. The Live Canvas technique combines paint, photography, and a person’s body. There are two types of “Painted Lady Art”: The Painted Lady and the Pressed Lady. The Pressed Lady involves the model being painted and pressing their body onto a painted canvas: leaving the impression for a unique and custom work of art. My favorite of the two styles, The Painted Lady, involves the model being painted and then photographing her, blending into the painted canvas; thus becoming part of the art.

When first hearing about the “Painted Lady Series” I was very curious to hear about Lane’s process; painting the canvas, then painting the model, and photographing the combination. Not only does the work stand as a unique and fascinating product, the fact that Kerri does it with the intent of supporting body image among woman is just icing on the cake.

Lane expresses that her intent on creating this work is to empower women: for them to love and appreciate their body’s beauty. “The art also allows the model to see herself in a whole new way. I paint women of all ages and sizes. I feel beauty is not limited to size or age label.”

Kerri also highlights that by commissioning this type of painting you are immortalizing yourself into a piece of art. The subject choses the colors used and the piece is something totally unique. All of the Painted Ladies are anonymous, as the faces are not shown to enhance part of the erotic and mysterious appeal.

Artist Kerri Lane

Pieces of the Painted Lady Collection have been featured in magazines like Cosmo and Vogue Italia. The series has also been shown in New York City at ArtExpo and even in Paris at the famed Louvre Museum. In March of 2014, Kerri actually flew to the Playboy mansion in California to paint Hugh Henfer’s wife Crystal.

Kerri Lane is an award winning & published artist, based in Winchester, VA. In addition to being a psychology student, wife and mother, she also prides herself in being a philanthropist and giving back to children in need .

