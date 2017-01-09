Kerry Washington is a Simone Biles fan like the rest of us.

The “Scandal” star requested a photo opp with the Olympics gymnastics champ at the Golden Globes on Sunday, telling her, “So proud of you. So excited.”

It truly was a golden moment, and not just because both women wore gold dresses, or because Biles earned her place in Olympics history after taking home four gold medals at Rio last summer.

Washington, nominated for “Confirmation,” came up short in a bid to win her first Golden Globe, but there was plenty of sparkle in the moment already.

Say cheese, golden girls.