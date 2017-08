Kerry Washington is a real swingin’ chick. Just ask her wardrobe.

The “Scandal” star attended an event in Los Angeles over the weekend looking like a total ’70s babe in a denim minidress, square sunglasses and chunky platform shoes.

Splash News BABE ALERT.

But the pièce de résistance was her hair, which she wore in an Afro that appeared to be natural, much to the delight of fans.

Brainstorming on who I need to pay to get @kerrywashington & @itsgabrielleu in a natural hair pic, together... 🤔😩😍🙏🏾 — Tesa (Te•suh) 💜 (@oSoBRANDnew) August 14, 2017

It’s not quite the epic slayage we saw from Washington at the 2016 Emmy Awards...

JB Lacroix via Getty Images Who could forget this moment?