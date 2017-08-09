Kesha is all about rainbows, even if she’s still weathering a legal storm.
Pop singer Kesha gave a moving performance of her new single “Praying” on “Good Morning America” Wednesday (which you can view above).
After she belted the emotional ballad, she sat down with host Robin Roberts and discussed “Rainbow,” her first album in five years. The project was recorded amid an ongoing and tumultuous legal battle with her former producer Lukasz “Dr. Luke” Gottwald.
“I’ve written every song on this album, and they’re all so personal,” the “Tik Tok” singer told Roberts. She later added, “I think this record is quite literally saving my life. And I hope you guys like it, and I hope you can hear it, and I hope it helps people.”
She also spoke about the meaning of the song, “Praying,” which includes the lyrics:
Well, you almost had me fooled
Told me that I was nothing without you
Oh, but after everything you’ve done
I can thank you for how strong I have become
“I think is just really important because it talks about me personally going through something really hard,” she explained, holding back tears. “Lots of very hard things, making it through, not giving up and finding empathy on the other side, which is incredibly hard sometimes.”
Kesha has been in an ongoing legal battle with Gottwald since 2014, when she singer filed a lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault and battery. In 2016, a New York judge denied Kesha’s motion requesting to be released from her recording contract with Sony, though the judge also ruled she could work with another Sony producer.
Yet, despite what she’s going through, the singer seemed positive on Wednesday as she explained to Roberts the reason why she named her new album “Rainbow.”
“I think color symbolizes hope — and rainbow, it’s no coincidence that it’s also the symbol for the LGBT community,” she said. “I’ve always just found hope in the bright colors, and I wanted to bring that more into my everyday life. Now my house is covered in rainbows, and my life and my body — I have like 10 rainbow tattoos. I go to the tattoo artist and it’s like, ‘A rainbow of something?’”
Keep positive, girl!
“Rainbow” is out Aug. 11.
