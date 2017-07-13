Kesha Pens Essay About Female Empowerment, Creative Journey

Ahead of her long-awaited upcoming LP entitled “Rainbow”, Kesha wrote about “the strength and awesomeness and power of being female” and how it influenced her latest songs in an exclusive essay for Rolling Stone.

Last week, the “TiK ToK” singer dropped her first new song called “Praying” ― her first original song since 2012 ― which has already been very well-received. In Rolling Stone, she says her new album features a “female empowerment song,” aptly titled “Woman,” and incorporates musical influences from “Iggy Pop, Rolling Stones, the Beach Boys, T Rex, James Brown, the Beatles, Sweet and Dolly Parton.”

Kesha said in her essay that she thinks “this album sonically sounds more like the music I listen to than anything else I’ve ever done in the past,” adding that she hopes the song “Woman” will allow her fans to “hear that wild spirit still strong inside me.” The singer says she was inspired to write “Woman” because she felt “conviction” one particular day while she was stuck in traffic and felt compelled to scream, “I’m a motherfucking woman.”

That day in particular I felt like I had earned the right call myself a motherfucking woman. I have always been a feminist, but for much of my life I felt like a little girl trying to figure things out. In the past few years, I have felt like a woman more than ever. I just feel the strength and awesomeness and power of being female. We hold the key to humanity. We decide if we populate the Earth, and if so, with whom. We could just decide not to have any more kids and the human race would be over. That is power. I just really fucking love being a woman and I wanted an anthem for anyone else who wants to yell about being self-sufficient and strong.

Hear, hear. Women are powerful!!

She goes on to say that writing the song with two men reinforced “how supportive men can be of women and feminism” and that it was “one of the best writing sessions” of her life.

“It was pure raw joy. I have never had such a wonderful and hilarious work day as I did that day. It was one of those days I’ll remember forever, because it brought me back to why I wanted to ever start making music,” she wrote.

I just really fucking love being a woman and I wanted an anthem to yell about being self-sufficient and strong. https://t.co/cLSBfi2dUc — kesha (@KeshaRose) July 13, 2017

Fans have been extremely excited Kesha’s return to music since her lawsuit against Lukasz “Dr. Luke” Gottwald claiming he sexually, physically, verbally and emotionally abused her for 10 years has kept her from producing new material. “Praying” has already been overwhelming well-received so the hype surrounding “Rainbow” is sure to keep growing until its release date on Aug. 11.

The rest of Kesha’s essay discusses her creative process, working with her band, The Creepies, and more. You can read the entire thing here.