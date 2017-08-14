Kesha Tweets Support To Taylor Swift Amid Sexual Assault Trial

Kesha shared a few kind words for Taylor Swift on Twitter on Monday morning as the latter’s publicized Denver, Colorado, trial over groping allegations comes to a close.

Kesha wrote that she supports her pop star friend “always, and especially right now.”

. @taylorswift13 i support you always, and especially right now and admire your strength and fearlessness. truth is always the answer. — kesha (@KeshaRose) August 14, 2017

Swift is embroiled in a legal battle with former DJ David Mueller, whom she says put his hand under her dress and “grabbed [her] ass underneath [her] skirt” during a fan meet-and-greet event in 2013. Mueller filed a suit against Swift in 2015 for damages and indicated that the singer had falsely accused him of groping her. According to Reuters, that allegation “pressured station management to oust him from his $150,000-per-year job.” Swift retaliated by countersuing Mueller for a single dollar for assault and battery.

After Swift’s much-praised testimony from last week, a judge tossed out the lawsuit against the singer. Swift’s case against Mueller is still ongoing.

A vote of support from Kesha is particularly poignant considering the “Praying” singer’s own legal battle with her former producer, Lukasz “Dr. Luke” Gottwald.

Beginning in 2014, Kesha filed a lawsuit against Gottwald for sexual assault and battery, which Gottwald has repeatedly denied. Due to her recording contract with Sony, Kesha was unable to work with other producers to release music. As of February 2016, a judge ruled he would not release Kesha from her recording contract with Sony, but did say she could “work with a different producer under the Sony umbrella.”

Kesha’s third full-length album, “Rainbow,” was finally released Friday. The singer’s words to Swift echo similar sentiments she shared in a Lenny Letter essay written last month.

It’s from our darkest moments that we gain the most strength... If you have love and truth on your side, you will never be defeated. Don’t give up on yourself.