Comedian Kevin Hart took to Instagram on Sunday night to issue a challenge to some of his celebrity friends.

“I think we’ve participated in a lot of challenges on the internet. Some meaningful, some meaningless, but we’ve all done ’em,” the actor said in the clip. “At this point, I’m going to start a real challenge.”

A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Aug 27, 2017 at 4:07pm PDT

Tagging celebrities including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Beyoncé, Chris Rock, Justin Timberlake and Steve Harvey, Hart challenged his friends to “follow my lead in donating $25,000” to the American Red Cross to support Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

“When you do it, you all should tag somebody else,” he added.

Since making landfall on Friday night, Harvey — now classified as a tropical storm — has wreaked havoc in the state of Texas, where one of the worst flooding disasters in recent U.S. history is unfolding.