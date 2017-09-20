COMEDY
09/20/2017 10:31 am ET

Kevin James Is The King Of Pratfalls In 'Tonight Show' Contest

The man knows his physical comedy.

By Ron Dicker

Fans have fallen for Kevin James for years ― in part because the actor knows how to take a tumble.

So it was no surprise that when the “King of Queens,” and now “Kevin Can Wait,” star faced off against host Jimmy Fallon in a pratfall challenge on “The Tonight Show” Tuesday, it was no contest. 

Watch James put his physical comedy skill to work.

And here’s the predictable result:

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

PHOTO GALLERY
HuffPost
BEFORE YOU GO
Jimmy Fallon's Hilarious Late-Night Guests
PHOTO GALLERY
Jimmy Fallon's Hilarious Late-Night Guests
Suggest a correction
Ron Dicker General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

MORE:

Celebrities The Tonight Show Kevin James Kevin Can Wait The King Of Queens
Kevin James Is The King Of Pratfalls In 'Tonight Show' Contest

CONVERSATIONS