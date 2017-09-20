Kevin James Is The King Of Pratfalls In 'Tonight Show' Contest

Fans have fallen for Kevin James for years ― in part because the actor knows how to take a tumble.
So it was no surprise that when the “King of Queens,” and now “Kevin Can Wait,” star faced off against host Jimmy Fallon in a pratfall challenge on “The Tonight Show” Tuesday, it was no contest.
Watch James put his physical comedy skill to work.
And here’s the predictable result:
