Texas A&M Coach's Wife Calls Out Racist Who Sent Threatening Letter

Charlene Sumlin, who is married to Texas A&M University’s embattled football coach Kevin Sumlin, on Thursday shared a threatening letter that someone had mailed to her husband, calling out the racist jerk who sent it.

People of 2017: please tell me how any part of this is ok. And to the sender: did it occur to you that a child may open it?#orelseWHAT? pic.twitter.com/Co1s2Hb94r — charlene sumlin (@courshel) September 7, 2017

“Did it occur to you that a child may open it?” she tweeted.

The Sumlins’ daughter, Shelby, also responded on social media, writing, “Imagine being a kid & reading this bs abt your dad.”

Imagine being a kid & reading this bs abt your dad. Things "fans" say gets taken personal by more than just the coach. Humanity isn't hard. https://t.co/ueLMcycL9e — Shelby Sumlin (@ShelbySumlin) September 8, 2017

The coach has faced increased scrutiny since his team blew a 34-point lead over UCLA last week. Tony Buzbee of the Texas A&M board of regents called for Sumlin’s dismissal.

Pressure comes with the territory for a college football coach, but bigotry should not.

In a joint statement, Texas A&M’s president, Michael Young, and its athletic director, Scott Woodward, condemned the “disgusting” anonymous letter, saying they “will not accept this inexcusable act of hate.”

"We unequivocally condemn this disgusting and threatening letter"

- President Young & AD Woodward https://t.co/ZvmB6SaHXl — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) September 8, 2017