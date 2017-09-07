Keys to Building a Successful Company

Maximizing the potential of people and organizations is my passion. During the course of the past several years I have had the opportunity to serve as a management consultant and corporate trainer to hundreds of organizations worldwide. Working with these organizations in the areas of leadership development, strategic planning, and performance improvement, I have been afforded a unique perspective of how companies in many distinct industries operate. What I have found is that regardless of the size of the organization, from small "ma and pa shops" to multi-national corporations, there are specific characteristics that clearly differentiate "Great" companies.

Great companies go through a systematic development process to build greatness. This process is one that involves a clear vision of the potential, a sense of being one in purpose, good strategic thinking and planning, implementation of strategy, and also well designed methods of evaluating performance. In order for these elements to positively influence any company, each must be performed by the "right people."

VISION

The first and most important factor in successful companies is the existence of a clear, vivid, and compelling vision of exactly where the organization is headed. A vision that tells employees throughout the organization why they are coming to work, what they are working towards, and how it will look and feel once they achieve the vision. A vision that gets everyone excited about coming to work and contributing to the success of the organization and also shows the personal benefits of attaining corporate excellence.

What I am not talking about is some hollow "Vision Statement" handed down from the top. We have all seen the impressive looking engraved plaques that read: "The Acme Company will be the global leader in blah, blah, blah..." These are usually hung in every office in the company and are included in every piece of company collateral, yet if you ask employees to tell you how it impacts their daily job, you are likely to hear crickets chirping in an awkward moment of silence. A great vision is one that is mutually created and implemented by the people who will do the actual work to make it happen.

COMMUNICATION AND CLARIFICATION

A critical step for ensuring the impact of the vision is through constant and consistent communication of the vision throughout the organization. Formally through memos, e-mail, and newsletters; informally through meetings and face-to-face communications, until the entire company is infused with a clear, vivid and exciting vision to their future growth and success.

Through department meetings, surveys, and discussions, the vision is clarified and takes shape. The leader listens, watches and asks questions. Then the leader does something important, he or she takes the necessary time to sit down and think deeply about the vision and direction of the company, taking in all the input they have gathered to create a living vision that reflects the hopes and aspirations of the team and the realities of the marketplace. Ultimate responsibility for vision rightfully rests upon the shoulders of the leaders of an organization. Great leaders are able to create a very clear and specific vision of where they want to take their company, get staff to help build a realistic and measurable plan to achieve the vision, and then infuse the organization with a strong sense of urgency toward making the plan work. The vision must come to life! This can only happen through solid communication that instills conviction in others.

The ability to communicate, to create understanding between leaders and all key players is perhaps the single most important management skill to develop. There is a fundamental rule of communication that is important to remember: people without access to good information cannot take responsibility for their decisions ("I didn't get the memo, nobody told me, I don't know anything about that..."). On the other hand, people with access to lots of good information cannot help but take responsibility for their actions. Clear and specific communication is the cornerstone of delegation, empowerment and fast action taking, all key components of building a great company. Increased information flow is a critical factor for great companies.

Let me give you a quick example. I recently worked with an executive who was given the responsibility to oversee a very large federally-funded project. From the very initial stages of this contract, this executive felt overwhelmed because of the lack of adequate funding for the contract. They did not want this same stress to be experienced by their staff. As a result, the executive became isolated and did not communicate freely with the staff. This approach backfired dramatically. The stress level of the staff became equal to, if not greater than the executive due to the fact that nobody was aware of the current status of the project and the priority of their individual tasks. Remember - bad news is better than no news.

Great companies share as much information as they legally can with their employees, in an open, honest and straightforward way. Through multiple sources (meetings, newsletters, training, casual conversations, corporate gatherings, and more) they are constantly focusing the entire organization on the vision, on the plan and on outstanding service to the customer. They give their people all the information they need to do a superior job. When people are informed, they feel connected and engaged.

But how do organizations translate this connection and engagement into "making things happen?" Let me put the onus onto leaders for a moment. Employees must believe in the mission and purpose of the company and feel a connection to the vision of leaders. I commonly reference John Maxwell's idea that "leadership is about influence, nothing more and nothing less."1 Managers oftentimes are selling their people on concepts, trying to get them to "buy" their ideas. This will only occur if people have a sense of clarity regarding the purpose, value, and dignity of their individual role.

The term "collaborate" is as overused in business today as the chant "hey batter-batter" is in little league. Nonetheless, working collaboratively with people is what today's workforce demands. This high level of buy-in is accomplished by getting the entire company involved in the planning process. If people have a say in building the plan they will have a much larger stake in making it work. Clarifying a vision is a collaborative process and one that assures that employees will sense their individual connection to the overall mission and purpose of the company.

IMPLEMENTATION

It has been said that a good idea and a quarter will still buy you a cup of coffee. Ideas on their own are not worth much unless they are brought to fruition. Vision, strategy, and planning are all wonderful ONLY if they are practiced by people that impact the bottom line by affecting the quality of products or services. As logical as this might seem, it is unfortunately all too rare in the business world. I sometimes am amazed at the number of companies I've worked with that invested significant time and effort in developing a strategic plan, then rendered it useless because it was never implemented. It is as if the plan is something that is only referenced annually so as to update the dates and then state new annual goals. In stark contrast, successful companies pay attention to the plan! They use it on an almost daily basis as a benchmark to guide them forward toward their vision. It becomes part of each employees desk operating procedures and the organization's standard operating procedures. Aside from these formalities, the strategic plan becomes the way people experience the organization. One more point about bad strategic plans - if you develop a strategic plan and then tuck it away nicely on a shelf never to be referenced again, you just shot your organization in the leg. What I am saying is that unused strategic plans carry with them a very clear, and very negative, message. The message is that "WE DON'T DO WHAT WE SAY WE DO!"

The equation is rather simple; the level of success your company will achieve is in direct proportion to the amount of focused action you and your team can take that pertains to your original vision and the strategic course that is set for the company.

THE RIGHT PEOPLE

Many clients have come to me declaring that they want to build a "world-class" organization, but are then unwilling to make the tough decisions necessary to build and maintain the kind of workforce needed to get them there. You simply cannot have a superior company if you do not have the most talented, focused and dedicated employees possible. I recently had a conversation with an executive that requested me for a motivational keynote opportunity. She told me that her staff were very unmotivated and that she needed me to "light a fire under them and charge their batteries." Before I agreed to contract to do the keynote, I told her that I wanted to let her know what the secret was to having a motivated workforce. In fact, to create some anticipation on her part I told her that I was going to reveal to her the "secret recipe" for creating a motivated workforce. Before I could continue, she prepared herself with a pen and paper to write down this recipe. I then revealed to her my secret. I said, "In order to have a motivated workforce, you've got to...... HIRE MOTIVATED PEOPLE!" There was a bit of silence that seemed to communicate bewilderment. It wasn't exactly the answer that she expected to hear. Motivation is not something that is easily "put into people." It comes from within - "intrinsic" motivation as it's called. The point here is that if you want high quality employees, you must place extra emphasis on the recruitment process. Hire the right people in the first place, rather than trying to fix the wrong people that you have mistakenly hired.

Current surveys of organizational effectiveness and also surveys related to challenges facing business today all point in the same direction - retaining top talented staff is one of today's greatest challenges! I will tell you a little secret that will help you retain the most talented employees. It boils down to your ability to provide top talented staff with opportunities to GROW.

I wish I had a nickel for every person that has left a job because there was not any opportunities for growth, nowhere to go, no way to get promoted. One individual told me that they realized that the only way they were going to get promoted was if their supervisor quit or died. This is not necessarily a plan that I'd recommend a person rely upon for career advancement. On a more positive note, a good friend of mine accepted a new job with a progressively growing company and mentioned to me how happy he was with the company because "the sky's the limit for me to grow with this business." Top talented employees, the shining stars of the universe, the cream of the crop, are only going to stay with a company if they personally are provided growth opportunities and if the organization as a whole is steadily growing.

Maximizing the potential of people makes good business sense. If labor is one of a company's largest expenditures, doesn't it seem logical that a company would want to maximize the ROI of this investment? Peter Drucker, one of the most successful management consultants and business visionaries of all time once said, "Of all the decisions an executive makes, none is as important as the decisions about people because they determine the performance capacity of the organization." Jack Welch, the widely acclaimed CEO of 526 billion-dollar General Electric, refers to his company by stating "GE is a talent machine."

Performing a talent inventory is a good practice for large companies and even more critical for small businesses. Managing employee performance is not just the responsibility of HR professionals. All leaders should assure that employees are measuring up to company performance standards. If an employee is performing at a sub-standard level, one of three things needs to be considered. I like to call them the "3-R's." of employee performance management.

Retrain: If an employee has the ability and the desire, but simply lack the knowledge and skills, get them the training they need to realize their full potential. Books, tapes, seminars, workshops - anything that will help your people become the very best they can be. This can be costly, but the alternative is much more expensive! Remember to select for character, and train on skills and knowledge. Do not waste time or other resources trying to fix a person's character. Trust me, it does not work!

Reassign: Perhaps they have the skills and abilities to be superb, but in a different job within your organization. Maybe a salesperson that has fabulous product knowledge, but can't quite make quota, would be a superstar working in the marketing department. Help people to succeed by putting them into positions where they can excel and do what they love to do. The ability of an organization to find the right fit for employees is the key.

Release: This is the tough one - but the truth. Some people simply will not be able to meet your standards of performance. It could be any one of a number of factors, but if you do everything you can to help them and they still don't measure up, you need to let them move on to another company where they can succeed. Leaving a non-performer in place will destroy morale and clearly demonstrate that you are not serious about excellence. On another note, I have seen many instances where a rotten apple truly does spoil the bushel. Don't allow toxic employees to destroy morale and drive away customers.

After you have worked with your current staff, the next step is to get really serious about your interviewing and hiring process. To be the best, you must hire the best. It is therefore necessary to determine specifically what are the best practices in your industry and only hire people that meet or exceed your model. Will it be hard to find such people? Yes. Will you have to pay more to get them? Probably. But, remember this: the future of your company is directly determined by the quality of your people - period.

Having a clear vision of the future, communicating that vision to key people, gaining input from those that make a difference, and implementing your strategy is only possible for companies if they hire the right people. Putting these practices into action is sure to create a culture of disciplined behaviors that results in high performance - profitability, productivity, customer service, and staff retention.

As you consider these elements of a successful company, ask yourself the following questions:

1) Do I have a clear vision of the future?

2) Do my people understand the entirety of this vision and how it impacts their day-to-day jobs?

3) Do I communicate well with others and continually seek input from my key staff and all employees?

4) Do we carry out our vision, mission, and purpose?

5) Do I surround myself with the right people?

6) Do I have my eyes focused on possibilities or problems?