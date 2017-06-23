Khloe Kardashian's Sheer Bodysuit Is a Wardrobe Malfunction Waiting To Happen

Khloe Kardashian just released a new line of bodysuits, just a few weeks after a designer claimed the reality star’s Good American brand copied some of her designs.

The 32-year-old modeled some of her newest items on social media.

“I am beyond proud that this range is available for women of ALL shapes and sizes!” Kardashian wrote on Instagram. “Each bodysuit is designed to fit your body and your curves! Can’t wait to see you all in these!!”

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jun 22, 2017 at 9:00am PDT

“Just waiting on baby like....” the Good American designer captioned another photo.

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jun 22, 2017 at 1:31pm PDT

Despite the exciting fact that the items are size inclusive, they’re mostly see through, which makes them difficult to wear for the majority of situations (save for a few fun nights out).

For the $129-$189 price tag, you’d at least think they’d come with a built-in bra (the items do come with pasties):

Good American

Good American

Khloe recently said that she likes to wear her bodysuits commando.

“The reason why I love them so much is because they kind of give you that Spanx feel,” Kardashian said in an interview with People. “They’re super contouring and hold you in at the same time and you feel really good in them because of that suction.”

Whatever you say, Khloe.