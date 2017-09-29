Kick Up Fall with 7 Hot Boots

Nothing aside from hollowing out a pumpkin screams fall more to me than putting on a pair of boots for the first time. As I slip on the tights and grasp the boot sleeves to squeeze in my calves, which have accumulated seemingly water all summer long for just this moment, there’s the final “zip” of the last inch of zipper: fall has arrived.

In preparation, there’s a lot to be jazzed about. Not long ago, it seemed like there were just a few basic boot styles to choose from, and you ticked off those staple boxes and all was fashionably sound. Now boots are breaking off like a giant island of their own, an accessories subcategory: in some cases mimicking clothing trends and in other ways making their own remarkable statement below the hem.

ARCHITECTURAL

Jady Rose

I have a pair of heels by Pour La Victoire that have a similarly awe-inspiring suspension. While you think this might be only for the daring fashionista, they are just as comfortable as a grounded, block-heeled boot.

$254, Jady Rose

SLOUCHY

Rampage

Just how I feel at the end of a nice, long summer season: a bit slouchy. Multiple designers including Marc Jacobs feel this is the time to let your spine go and get downright relaxed when it comes to your boot’s structure. Pairs nicely with a chic jacket.

$69, Rampage

FLORAL

Alegria

Just like their dark floral clothing counterparts on the runways, boots—even combat styles--are abloom with flowery prints.

$190, Alegria

RED

Rebel with Cause

The color of the season, red can be worn as an accessory to offer just a taste of the hue if you are Technicolor shy. Look here for the mod “floral” embossing on the heel, another trend as mentioned above.

$229, Rebel with Cause

LACE UPS

Seychelles

No cheat zippers here. You do the work to lace these puppies up and are richly rewarded with cool looking peepers. Look for lace-ups that go the distance: all the way up the leg even.

$170, Seychelles

OVER THE KNEE

Frye

One never tires of this perennial favorite here studded with grommets for flourish, which both slenderizes a leg’s silhouette and provides added warmth.

$548, Frye

FRINGED

Diba True

Call it Western and the influence of the cowboys, but fringe is here to stay and what a fun touch to both fashion and footwear: just makes you want to stomp your feet.