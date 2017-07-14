COMEDY
Kid Has Jimmy Kimmel-Themed Bar Mitzvah, And Jon Stewart Is Ticked

"Wouldn't you rather idolize a talk show host that is also circumcised?"

A Pennsylvania teen recently had a “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”-themed bar mitzvah, leaving the host bursting with pride ― and jokes.

“Today you become a man, a man with no body hair,” Kimmel told Will Rubin in a video that his friends and family watched at the event.

Kimmel shared the clip Thursday during his show and interviewed Rubin about the experience ― but was hilariously interrupted by ex-“Daily Show” funnyman Jon Stewart. Stewart, who is Jewish, lightheartedly took issue with the fact that Kimmel is not of the faith but still served as the inspiration for the kid’s big day.

“Wouldn’t you rather idolize a talk show host that is also circumcised?” Stewart asked Rubin.

Mazel tov, kid. You just had two very funny people help you celebrate the occasion.

Watch the full segment above.

CONVERSATIONS