Nice going, small fry.

A little kid appears to be behind the wheel as he pulls into drive-thrus, drawing fun reactions from fast-food workers in the latest prank from Magic of Rahat.

“I’m tripping!” one says. “I can’t believe you’re driving before me,” says another.

Props to the boy for his delivery of dad jokes and this quick retort to one clerk who asks how old he is: “Old enough for your mom to call me.”