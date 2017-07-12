Kid Rock, the Detroit rapper of “bawitdaba da bang a dang” fame and outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump, announced on Wednesday that he may be running for a seat in the U.S. Senate in 2018 ― and no one can tell if they should believe him.

The famous rocker ― who also goes by “Detroit cowboy,” “American badass” or simply “the Kid” ― hinted at a bid for a Senate seat in Michigan by tweeting to his fans that the website KidRockforSenate.com is real.

“Stay tuned, I will have a major announcement in the near future,” he said after sharing a link to his site, which includes a picture of himself sitting in an office under a generic campaign logo for 2018 and above large text that asks, “ARE YOU SCARED?”

Other campaign messages on his website include “I’ll rock the party,” “Get in the Senate and try to help someone” and “Pimp of the nation.”

When asked if the tweet and website was a real campaign announcement or a publicity stunt, a representative for Kid Rock just directed HuffPost to the artist’s official Facebook page.

I have had a ton of emails and texts asking me if this website is real… https://t.co/RRVgISDFeq The answer is an absolute YES. pic.twitter.com/uYCUg6mjW1 — Kid Rock (@KidRock) July 12, 2017

Although the campaign website is already selling T-shirts, trucker hats and lawn signs that read “Kid Rock for U.S. Senate,” there isn’t much there to suggest the rapper’s bid for the Senate is genuine.

The website includes a link to buy Kid Rock’s campaign merchandise, but it leads to a webpage apparently hosted by Warner Brother Records and links to other pages where fans can buy Kid Rock’s music and other merchandise unrelated to his alleged political campaign.

Kid Rock’s stage name and his real name, Robert James Ritchie, also don’t appear to be registered with the Federal Election Commission, leading many people to be rightfully suspicious.

Oh. Kid Rock isn't really running for anything, he's just selling merch. Because he's a graduate of the Trump School of Political Grifting. — shauna (@goldengateblond) July 12, 2017

This isn’t the first time people on the internet have floated rumors of Kid Rock running for the Senate.

In February, news reports claimed that GOP officials in Michigan were considering asking the rapper to run against the state’s Democratic incumbent, Sen. Debbie Stabenow, who is up for re-election in 2018. Kid Rock’s unveiled website domain was also created in February and expires in 2022, according to online domain records.

As Reuters reporter David Shepeardson pointed out, Kid Rock may have just been using February’s headlines to capitalize on self-promotion. Backing up that theory is the fact that in January, Kid Rock announced he would release a new album in late summer, Billboard reported. So far this year, the rapper has yet to announce any new records.

The Kid Rock for Senate website was created in February -- six days after GOP official touted Kid Rock as a candidate — David Shepardson (@davidshepardson) July 12, 2017

If someone floats your name, you build a website. It's political science. #MISen https://t.co/Hwk23z4Ivi — Andy Conlin (@Andy_Conlin) July 12, 2017

Whatever the reason for Kid Rock’s purported campaign website, the artist did get a rise out of people on Wednesday.

“I concede he is better at playing the guitar and I’ll keep doing what I do best, which is fighting for Michigan,” Stabenow tweeted.

I know we both share a love of music. I concede he's better at playing guitar and I'll keep doing what I do best: fighting for Michigan. https://t.co/CUaGqPu7AB — Debbie Stabenow (@stabenow) July 12, 2017

Other people on Twitter, where Kid Rock became a trending topic, reacted with much less tact.

quick someone run Kid Paper

it is the only thing that can defeat him — Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) July 12, 2017

Hey @darth, can you make a 2020 debate image featuring The Rock, Kid Rock and, as a third party candidate, an actual rock? — Steven Rich (@dataeditor) July 12, 2017

Sure, why not, stick Kid Rock in the senate. Then we roll out the guillotines! — Sabrina NaNo Witch (@introvertedwife) July 12, 2017

Fun fact: If elected, Kid Rock would be the first U.S. senator to appear in a sex tape with the lead singer of Creed — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) July 12, 2017

If you're bothered by the fact that Kid Rock is running for senate you should've been just as bothered by Trump running for president. 😂 — E5QUIRE (@Dj_E5QUIRE) July 12, 2017

kid rock for senate

a hamster for my wife

carrot cake for conjunctivitis

we’re just saying words now right — erin chack (@ErinChack) July 12, 2017

Kid Rock running for Senate is like Donald Trump running for Presi... nevermind. — Jenny Johnson (@JennyJohnsonHi5) July 12, 2017

This is going to be super confusing post-2020 when we have to explain that President The Rock isn't the father of Senator Kid Rock. https://t.co/ORedlQXQzJ — Alex Zalben (@azalben) July 12, 2017

Hi @KidRock, I made a campaign poster you can use: pic.twitter.com/ILAuRF1oDg — Pixelated Boat (@pixelatedboat) July 12, 2017