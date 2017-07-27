And Now Kid Rock Wants People To Sign Up To Vote At His Concerts

Kid Rock won’t say whether he’s planning to run for U.S. Senate until September, but he’s already getting more political.

On Wednesday, the conservative rapper known for lyrics like “bawitdaba da bang da bang diggy diggy diggy” announced his intention to create a nonprofit organization to encourage voter registration.

“Not only can I raise money for this critical cause, but I can help get people registered to vote at my shows,” he wrote on his website, Kid Rock for Senate.

An outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump, Kid Rock announced his interest in running for office earlier this month, after his name was reportedly tossed out at a Michigan Republicans’ convention in February.

The Detroit rapper, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie, would run in 2018 as an opponent to the state’s three-term Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow.

Apparently miffed by accusations that his Senate consideration is actually a big show cooked up to promote his personal brand, Kid Rock stated he is indeed using the “media circus” for that very purpose, but that “many other politicians” do, too. With the creation of his yet-to-be-titled nonprofit, the rapper will now be able to put money raised through the sale of merchandise “associated with this very possible campaign” toward voter registration efforts.

A press conference in the “next six weeks or so,” he added, will provide further information on any campaign. That timeframe would line up with several planned tour dates in Michigan.