Kid Singer Slays Guest Judge Laverne Cox For Golden Buzzer On 'AGT'

Celine Tam has one special fan in “Orange is the New Black” star Laverne Cox.
With the actress guest-judging on “America’s Got Talent” on Tuesday’s episode, the 9-year-singer belted out a near-flawless version of Michael Bolton’s “How Am I Supposed To Live Without You.” (See the full rendition below.)
Cox apparently couldn’t live without seeing Tam guaranteed passage to the live shows, so she pressed the golden buzzer. “I am really blown away,” Cox said.
The talented singer, named after Celine Dion, aced her previous “AGT” audition in June by singing Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On.”
But this time the kid went with a Bolton classic, dedicating it to her little sis, who, yes, is named Dion.
Celine came out golden.
ALSO ON HUFFPOST
Celine Dion Through The Years
CONVERSATIONS