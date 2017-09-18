KidPire Multicultural Animated TV Network Hits Airs Waves in English & Spanish!

Kimberly Jesika is an animated Fild Director and Creator, she owns 2 Multicultural Animated TV Networks, called KidPire TV Network in English and in Spanish, with matching dolls (Kimy Doll) On sale in Walmart and Toys R Us this winter. Clothes (Kimberlicious Kouture), books, comics, and radio station on iheart (WKDP 53.3). She also owns Doll Face Animations which produces 3D full feature Animated Films.

The long awaited Animated Series: Beautiful Danger The Animated Series is one of the first properties that will be featured on the Network, followed by “The League Of Super Heroiens”

Kimberly states: “As a child I always loved animations, I use to love the Toys R Us Commercials and I loved Barbie Dolls as well as Disney. I suffered abuse as a kid, my punishments were unbelievably harsh. The only thing that kept me alive in my mind as an 8 yr old girl was living in Wonderland, Feeling Glenda the good witch with me or being in the enchanted forest. I had little animated characters that I imagined were with me, making sure I was ok and helping me battle evil (my real life) I felt an urge to one day live out those worlds and bring those characters to life for my little inner girl and all little girls across the globe that suffered like I did. I had learning disabilities and a very very harsh strict family. Ignorance is not bliss, to them I was bad, so I was treated according to that, badly. My characters and my make believe world that I made for myself is what made me really create my own world. I knew one day I would bring it to life. I even wrote my Master's thesis dedicated to girls with behavioral issues and learning disabilities like myself”.

I want kids to be inspired that they can truly be anything they want to be. I want them to see that being different does not mean being bad or wrong. I love kids and teens and I created a medium that offers kids fame. My everyday audience will have the chance to be the characters in the animations I create. Most animations want celebs to draw an audience. I want the kids to have the oppty to be famous and seen and heard for their TALENTS. They might not be good with algebra, math, writing etc, that may not be their strength, thus they are oftentimes made to feel dumb, stupid, “special” etc. How about your gifted with bringing reality to a character in an animated world that can change the world of another child going through something horrible? You can be that catalyst of change.

One of the challenges at one time was getting the support needed to make my dreams happen. I found a funder that came forward as well as I self funded 90 percent of the entire franchise. I noticed there was no seat at the table for women of color in a major way in animations. I received harsh criticism and big NO’S. I am a go-getter and hearing NO made me more determined to make it happen for myself. I realized I was onto something big and there was a void that needed to be filled. I then created KIDPIRE TV NETWORK in ENGLISH and in SPANISH.

I am from Panama, so Spanish is and was my first language it was only fair to do it in Spanish. I am multicultural so it was also fair to include kids from all multicultural diasporas. I love kids. At the end of the day we are humans and we all want, acceptance, love, and acknowledgement. I made a decision to create competitive high value content and characters with multicultural children in the lead roles as well as HIRE them and include them in the voiceover and production work.