Kids Clothes That We Wish Came in Adult Sizes

Caution: Cuteness alert ahead!

Kids these days have the cutest clothes and we just pulled the top 8 looks from Shopkids.com that we wish came in our size!

1. First look on the list is this off the shoulder printed number with embroidery and scalloped edges. This top literally meets all the latest trends and would be a no brainer to buy if only it came in bigger sizes.

2. Look how cute this dress is! It’s off the shoulder, cinched at the waist and has pom poms!! Even though we probably wouldn’t look as cute as the little girl wearing it, we would certainly try if it came in adult sizes!

3. We’re jumping for joy at how adorable this jumpsuit is. The harem style pant pairs perfectly with the vertical stripes and is sophisticated enough for adults to want to wear, too!

4. This bomber is beyond amazing! It’s metallic and has striped cuffs at the sleeves and bottom of the jacket AND it even has a floral interior. Literally who wouldn’t want this trendy jacket! Bombers are so in right now and the extra details make this a winner!

5. Here’s another bomber that we wish came in adult sizes, but this one’s for the boys! Finished with “rock and roll” and an eagle embroidered on the back, this jacket is the epitome of cool – just look at the little boy posing in it (he knows what’s up with this jacket)!

6. The real question is, why doesn’t this come in adult sizes? This dress is the perfect combo of trendy, comfy and appropriate for a number of adult occasions and yes, it’s adorable for kids, but why do they get all the cute clothes! We’re loving the black and white embroidery in this!

7. This five piece suit is just what every boy needs… AND MAN! It’s in a beautiful blue color and comes with everything you need to look dapper at a nice event!