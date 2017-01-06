PARENTS

Kids Learn About Periods And Well... You Can Imagine How That Went

Some talks go better than others.

What happens when parents sit down to explain periods, tampons, pads and diva cups to pre-adolescent-aged kids? Exactly what you’d imagine. 

The folks over at Cut recorded moms and dads talking about menstruation with less-than-thrilled audiences ― and the results are both cringeworthy and hilarious. 

Interestingly, the diva cup seemed to pose confusion across generations. It was a learning opportunity for all. 

Watch the exchanges in the video above.

