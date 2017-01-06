Kids Learn About Periods And Well... You Can Imagine How That Went

What happens when parents sit down to explain periods, tampons, pads and diva cups to pre-adolescent-aged kids? Exactly what you’d imagine.
The folks over at Cut recorded moms and dads talking about menstruation with less-than-thrilled audiences ― and the results are both cringeworthy and hilarious.
Interestingly, the diva cup seemed to pose confusion across generations. It was a learning opportunity for all.
Watch the exchanges in the video above.
Also on HuffPost
Kids Dress Up With Pets
More:Kids
Comments
SUBSCRIBE TO & FOLLOW PARENTS
HuffPost Parents offers a daily dose of personal stories, helpful advice and comedic takes on what it’s like to raise kids today. Learn more
Newsletter