Kids Learn About Periods And Well... You Can Imagine How That Went

What happens when parents sit down to explain periods, tampons, pads and diva cups to pre-adolescent-aged kids? Exactly what you’d imagine.

The folks over at Cut recorded moms and dads talking about menstruation with less-than-thrilled audiences ― and the results are both cringeworthy and hilarious.

Interestingly, the diva cup seemed to pose confusion across generations. It was a learning opportunity for all.

Watch the exchanges in the video above.