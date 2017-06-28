Kierra Sheard talks, Living Your Purpose with Caressa J.

Gospel artist Kierra Sheard is more than a musician, Kierra is empowering women all over the nation to live their purpose! A gifted songstress, she lifts audiences around the world with her lyrics, voice and message that inspire people all over the world to “Hang On.” A powerhouse in every sense of the word, in this conversation, Kierra encourages us to follow God, be grateful and be aware of His ever-present reminders that we are enough.

If you had it all figured out, there would be no need to consult with God. Our prayer, praise, and worship should be as much about opening our ears as opening our mouths. With songs like “Flaws” and “Moving Forward,” Kierra encourages people to apply the word of God to their lives by hearing what God has already said about us and reminding yourself of His promises. “Sometimes you have to give yourself a pep talk,” Kierra says. Befriend God. Talk to Him.

Purpose brings peace of mind. Befriending God means that we seek Him for advice and guidance. When we do that earnestly and wholeheartedly, we are assured that our burdens, our work, and those cumbersome seasons of life are for something bigger, something better. Focusing on our purpose instead of the pursuit of perfection or perception empowers us let go of the comparisons to others and to stop coveting whatever the next lady has that we lack. “Choosing purpose over perfection has allowed prosperity and clarity,” Kierra added. Stay in His presence and in the space of people who can encourage you to fulfill God’s purpose for your life.

There is a difference between potential and progress. “Our light should not be dimmed by any relationship or circumstance,” Kierra offered. Many of us have become so detached from the possibility of something better that we’ve become conditioned to the lack of light where we are. Have you, in Kierra’s powerful words, “given a lifetime commitment to something that is seasonal?” Ask yourself, are you still glowing in the space that you’re in? Not that superficial, bronzer, filter-enhanced glow, but are you radiating with the light that comes from knowing that God’s got you—all of you? Do you currently see the beauty of God’s design staring back at you in the mirror? Never forget that you are enough.