Kiki Ayers, The Rising Star on The Red Carpet

Kiki Ayers is an entertainment reporter and CEO of Ayers Publicity. She has an inspiring story of how she went from sleeping on couches to reporting on red carpets and now running them. Kiki, a first-generation graduate of Howard University, has worked with entertainment moguls such as Sean "Diddy" Combs, Russell Simmons and Jerry Springer. She has interviewed everyone from Jamie Foxx, Ben Affleck and Ryan Gosling to Queen Latifah, Will Ferrell and Samuel L. Jackson. She is now the successful founder of Ayers Publicity and motivational speaker. You can follow her on Instagram to see clips of some of her interviews. @kikiayers

Kofi: Tell me about your background and upbringing.

Kiki: I grew up in a military household with both of my parents until I was about 8 years old. We lived in Washington state which is a big military state. At the age of 8 my parents got divorced and my dad moved back to Indiana. My mom became a single parent. I have an older sister and younger brother who was only 1 when my dad moved. Needless to say I had to grow up at a very early age. My mom worked multiple jobs and was the bread winner of the family. My sister jumped into the motherly role by always looking after my brother and I but she also worked. I became more of the parental figure for my brother. My job was to watch him and take care of him. By the age of 10 I was riding the public bus with him and he was only 3 at the time. I would take the bus to drop him off at daycare and then I would run down the hill to get to school on time. My mother is a strong Trinidadian woman and raised all of us to be strong as well. We all have been through a lot together from living in cars, hotels and going months without electricity or going to bed hungry. We never cried about it. We just did what we needed to do and that mindset is what I carried with me throughout my life.

Kofi: At what age did you know you wanted to pursue a career in media and entertainment?

Kiki: I knew at the age of 16. I was really into BET's 106 and Park and loved their hosts AJ and Free so much. My mom told me early on that I couldn’t be one of those kids that changes his or her mind everyday and doesn't know what they want to do so that definitely encouraged me to find something quickly and stick to it. I always loved to write even at an early age so when I realized I could still do that and channel in on entertainment it naturally seemed perfect for me.

Kofi: You interned at so many major media outlets in college. MTV, BET, NBC and CBS Radio. What internship gave you the most experience and why?

Kiki: It's hard to say which one gave me the most experience because whether it was ideal or bad, I still learned so much. If I had to choose though I would say BET did. My internship at BET was the most hands on and I worked in a small department made up of only strong and black women. The department was Special Projects ran by Lynne-Harris Taylor. Her assistant at the time was this woman named Shannon Jones and she worked with a line producer Donna Foster-Dotson. I just loved them. They accepted me from day one and gave me tasks that I learned from. I never had to get anyone's coffee or lunch. Shannon had the perfect balance of being a supervisor and being nice. As much as I loved her, I knew I had to deliver. Working with all these women was so inspiring. We worked on all the specials and award shows so in 2010 I had the opportunity to attend and work the BET Awards. As a college student this was amazing especially because no one else on my campus was doing this. Through this internship Dotson brought me on as a personal assistant and that allowed me to make great money as a college student.

Kofi: You have done a number of interviews with high profile individuals. What has been your most exciting interview? Who surprised you the most?

Kiki: My most exciting interview hands down was Samuel L. Jackson. A lot of people made me extremely nervous before this interview because they made it seem like he would be mean or uptight but he was the complete opposite of all of those things. I walked in with so much fake confidence. Meaning, on the outside I was acting like I was calm but on the inside I was freaking out and hoping I wouldn't say anything to make him upset. Within 5 seconds we had each other laughing and that energy lasted the entire interview. There's a major difference between interviewing a great person and getting a great interview. With him I got both.

Kofi: There have been several important people in media and entertainment advocating for more diversity. What is your view on the progress, or lack thereof, that has been made and what can be done to improve diversity in this field?

Kiki: I'm so glad you asked me this question because this is the main reason so many people of color no longer pursue careers in this industry. Not only is there a lack of color but there's a lack of understanding on what the role of a black reporter should be. If you say I'm a great reporter don't hire me to only cover black events and talk about social issues and racism in a way that is treated like a trend or accessory. Don't ask me to Whip and Nae Nae (dance moves) on camera because our culture is "in" and don't have me define words like “twerk”, “swag”, “ratchet” or “YOLO”. I didn't accept a job in media to be your in house urban dictionary. I was told by many black VP's and CEO's that television stations weren’t looking to hire black female hosts. All you have to do is spend one day watching every major show with anchors to see we are not represented. People always congratulate me for being an entrepreneur and choosing my own reporting gigs but it's not something I did for fun. I had no choice. No one gave me an opportunity. I had to create it myself. The only way to improve diversity is to create diversity.

Kofi: How and why did you launch Ayers Publicity, LLC?

Kiki: I launched Ayers Publicity, LLC because at the time I was extremely poor and homeless again while fighting for hosting gigs. One night I had no where to stay and ended up sleeping in the Lowe's hotel bathroom stall. In that moment I kept looking around wondering how I went from making so much money at a corporate job I just had to being broke. How did I go from living in a nice loft with security and rooftop to sitting on this bathroom floor. I had to think about other ways to make money and PR made sense for me. I already have all the media connections because they're not contacts, they're my friends. I understand media brands and know how to pitch because I'm usually the one on the other end receiving the pitch. I also have amazing friends like Kevin Fredericks who is a huge comedian and should be featured in a lot of publications but doesn't have time. Then I have friends like Rob Riley who should be in the media more but hates going to anything that doesn't involve Trinidadian vibes, rum punch or soca music. Then I thought about how I can help people. These people are amazing and interview worthy but just haven't made that connection to the press. I think of myself more as a connector than a publicist. The first event I did was for Russell Simmons' company All Def Digital. Fredericks hired me to do PR for their first movie. It was my first time doing PR for anything and I did an amazing job. I had everyone from The Shade Room, Baller Alert, Bossip! and Rolling Out Magazine cover it. That's when I knew I was good at this.

Kofi: How do you decide what clients to take on?

Kiki: I decide what clients to take on based on work ethic. If you don't work hard then you have nothing to promote and if you have nothing to promote then I have nothing to pitch. I also heard so many horror stories about publicists in LA and I never understand how someone could take someone's money and not deliver. People invest their last dollars in publicists to make their dreams come true and end up getting robbed essentially. I am never going to take someone's money if I think that I can't do something for them. All of my clients have a budget and pay me and in return I give them more than their money's worth. As an entrepreneur your brand is everything. I don't want to work with just anyone. I only want to work with the best. So I don't really have an interest in referrals. I feel like if you're dope then we'll find you.

Kofi: I've noticed that you represent a few social media influencers. How do you view the social media influencer landscape and the role PR will play for rising stars in this space?

Kiki: I feel like PR will play a major role in the landscape of social media influencers because PR will be the factor that takes someone from a social media star to just a star. They're not going to be limited to just social media. Social media is a great place to start and if you have the power to build your own fan base of thousands or millions of followers on your own then you can do anything in this industry. I love working with people like Haha Davis and KevOnStage because through their social media they've already set the foundation of who they are. No one can come to them trying to change them because they already have numbers showing that millions of people love them just the way they are.

Kofi: Los Angeles has a lot of PR firms. All of them offering varying services. How have you been able to differentiate yourself?

Kiki: Los Angeles does have a lot of PR firms that offer a lot of services but they don't really define what the services are. They say a lot without saying much and that's the reason a lot of people have had bad experiences with PR. I come up with a game plan for every project and individual I work with. I tell them how I'm going to pitch and who I'm going to pitch to and I call it the "Pay your dues system." You're not going to jump straight to an interview with Ellen but if you get featured in the Huffington Post, Channel 5 news, then MSNBC then you have a better chance of getting on Ellen. I also treat PR like a production. I have pre-PR antics, PR and Post PR. Most of my clients don't live in LA. I barely see them. I don't have to go on the press runs I set up for them or talk to them everyday and yet they're getting amazing press.

Kofi: Networking is obviously a significant aspect of PR. What tips do you have for people who struggle with networking? What has worked for you? What advice do you have in general for any aspiring media journalists or people who want pursue a career in PR?